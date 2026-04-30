ETV Bharat / state

'Rarest Of The Rare' Case: Man Sentenced To Death For Triple Murder In Chhattisgarh

Durg: An Additional Sessions Court in Chhattisgarh has awarded death sentence to a man after convicting him of killing his second wife, their infant daughter, and another person in Bhilai nearly six years ago.

Pronouncing the verdict, judge Yashwant Kumar Sarathi described the crime as "rarest of the rare" and awarded death penalty to the accused, Ravi Sharma.

According to sources, on the morning of January 21, 2020, police had recovered the half-burnt body of Manju Sharma at her house in Parijat Colony in Talpuri, Bhilai. Her hands, feet and mouth were found tied with tape. The body of her one-and-a-half-month-old infant daughter was also found nearby.

A third body was also found, initially presumed to be that of the husband Ravi; however, subsequent investigation revealed that it belonged to a different person.

During the course of the probe, it was revealed that accused Ravi Sharma was already married, and his first wife and children resided in Rourkela, Odisha.