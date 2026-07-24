Rare Watercock Birds Return To Bharatpur's Keoladeo National Park
The species becomes particularly active during the monsoon, when wetlands provide ideal breeding conditions.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Bharatpur: The wetlands of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Keoladeo (Ghana) National Park have come alive once again this monsoon, with a notable rise in sightings of the rare Watercock (Gallicrex cinerea), a shy wetland bird found across South and Southeast Asia.
These rare birds are native to Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam, and their presence shows improved wetland health and rich biodiversity within the park. Around six pairs of the approximately 45-cm-long birds have been recorded this season.
Nature guide and bird expert Mahendra Singh said the Watercock is one of Asia's key wetland species and survives only in habitats with clean water, dense marsh vegetation, and abundant food.
"A healthy population of Watercock is considered a natural sign of a well-functioning wetland ecosystem," he said.
According to Singh, only one or two pairs of Watercock had been spotted in the park in previous years, and in many monsoon seasons birdwatchers heard only their calls and could not see the birds. This year, however, around six pairs have been observed, with the highest activity recorded in the wetland block between Sapan Mori and Bakaliya.
The species becomes particularly active during the monsoon, when wetlands provide ideal breeding conditions. Keoladeo National Park is one of the region's most significant wetlands, which attracts both resident and migratory birds every year.
The monsoon is considered the best time to spot the Watercock. During most of the year, the bird has brown plumage that allows it to blend seamlessly into dry grass and marsh vegetation.
However, with the onset of the breeding season, the male undergoes a transformation. Its body turns glossy black, while a bright red frontal shield and red bill develop, making it highly conspicuous. During this period, males become more vocal, defend their territories, and come into open areas to attract females.
Singh says the Watercock is as one of the world's shyest wetland birds and an expert at camouflage. It spends most of its time hidden among dense grasses, reeds and marsh vegetation, where its brown colouring makes it extremely difficult to detect even for experienced birdwatchers. In many cases, its presence is first identified by its distinctive calls rather than visual sightings. The species is seen more frequently only during the breeding season.
According to Singh, the Watercock is not just a rare bird but also a natural indicator of wetland quality. It breeds only where water is clean, marsh vegetation is well developed and insects are plentiful.
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