ETV Bharat / state

Rare Watercock Birds Return To Bharatpur's Keoladeo National Park

Bharatpur: The wetlands of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Keoladeo (Ghana) National Park have come alive once again this monsoon, with a notable rise in sightings of the rare Watercock (Gallicrex cinerea), a shy wetland bird found across South and Southeast Asia.

These rare birds are native to Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam, and their presence shows improved wetland health and rich biodiversity within the park. Around six pairs of the approximately 45-cm-long birds have been recorded this season.

Nature guide and bird expert Mahendra Singh said the Watercock is one of Asia's key wetland species and survives only in habitats with clean water, dense marsh vegetation, and abundant food.

"A healthy population of Watercock is considered a natural sign of a well-functioning wetland ecosystem," he said.

According to Singh, only one or two pairs of Watercock had been spotted in the park in previous years, and in many monsoon seasons birdwatchers heard only their calls and could not see the birds. This year, however, around six pairs have been observed, with the highest activity recorded in the wetland block between Sapan Mori and Bakaliya.