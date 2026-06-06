ETV Bharat / state

Rare Vultures, Eagles And Storks Thrive In Kaziranga, New Survey Finds

Tezpur: While the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kaziranga National Park is globally renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros and thriving tiger population, a recent wildlife survey report shows that the natural habitat is also a home to diverse birdlife.

The survey, conducted in February and March across Kaziranga, revealed that the protected area has several rare, endangered and migratory species of storks and birds of prey.

Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh said the assessment was jointly carried out by the forest department and wildlife researchers from various academic institutions across Assam.

According to the survey, field teams recorded six species of storks and 30 species of raptors across diverse habitats, including wetlands, grasslands and riverine forests.

More than 480 individual birds were sighted during the exercise. Among the most significant observations were sightings of several globally threatened species, including the Slender-billed Vulture, Red-headed Vulture, Greater Adjutant, Pallas's Fish Eagle, Steppe Eagle, and Greater Spotted Eagle.