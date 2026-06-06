Rare Vultures, Eagles And Storks Thrive In Kaziranga, New Survey Finds
The survey revealed that the protected area has several rare, endangered and migratory species of storks and birds of prey.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST|
Updated : June 6, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Tezpur: While the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kaziranga National Park is globally renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros and thriving tiger population, a recent wildlife survey report shows that the natural habitat is also a home to diverse birdlife.
The survey, conducted in February and March across Kaziranga, revealed that the protected area has several rare, endangered and migratory species of storks and birds of prey.
Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh said the assessment was jointly carried out by the forest department and wildlife researchers from various academic institutions across Assam.
According to the survey, field teams recorded six species of storks and 30 species of raptors across diverse habitats, including wetlands, grasslands and riverine forests.
More than 480 individual birds were sighted during the exercise. Among the most significant observations were sightings of several globally threatened species, including the Slender-billed Vulture, Red-headed Vulture, Greater Adjutant, Pallas's Fish Eagle, Steppe Eagle, and Greater Spotted Eagle.
The survey found different levels of bird diversity across different divisions of the Kaziranga. Areas under the Kaziranga National Park division has the highest number of raptor species, while Biswanath is a habitat for storks.
Researchers identified the Asian Openbill as the most widely distributed stork across the surveyed areas, while the endangered Greater Adjutant was recorded only in limited numbers. Among birds of prey, the Himalayan Griffon was the most frequently spotted species.
The survey also mentioned the endangered Pallas's Fish Eagle, for which Kaziranga remains an important breeding ground. Researchers pointed to an eagle named "Ider," tagged in Mongolia several years ago, that has returned to Kaziranga year after year.
Most of the species recorded during the survey are protected under the highest categories of India's wildlife laws.
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