ETV Bharat / state

Rare Two-Headed Baby Born In Odisha’s MKCG Medical College, Newborn In SNCU

Berhampur: A rare two-headed baby was born at Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Berhampur. The newborn, whose condition has been described as a rare congenital anomaly called parapagus, is in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and receiving treatment.

The mother, who is from Tumudibandh in Kandhamal district, delivered the baby on Monday evening, according to the hospital’s paediatric surgery department. The newborn weighs 2.6 kg and is experiencing breathing difficulties.

MKCG Medical College superintendent Professor Sudipa Dash told ETV Bharat that the baby had been diagnosed with a rare congenital condition. She said the paediatric surgery team was making every effort to provide treatment despite the complexity of the case.

Manas Ranjan Dash, head of the hospital’s paediatric surgery department, said the baby’s condition was not stable and that the newborn was receiving oxygen support and Bubble Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) to help with breathing. Doctors said the baby also has no anal opening, adding to the complexity of the condition.

Preliminary ultrasound and X-ray examinations indicated that the baby has two heads, two arms, two legs and one set of genitalia. The two spinal columns are separate, while the chest and abdomen are joined. The baby’s heart and liver are also fused, according to the doctors.

The medical team is conducting a CT scan and other investigations to obtain a more detailed understanding of the baby’s anatomy and condition.