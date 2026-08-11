ETV Bharat / state

Rare Tumour Surgery Performed Using AR/MR Technology At AIG Hospital In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Doctors at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, have successfully performed a rare and complex surgery to remove a tumour located in the narrow region where the brain meets the spinal vertebrae, using advanced augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technology.

The surgery, reportedly the first of its kind in the Telugu states, was performed under the leadership of Dr Abhinama Chandra Gabbita. The patient had a tumour in the upper neck region at the junction of the brain and spine, an area containing critical nerves and major blood vessels. Even a minor surgical error in this region can result in severe complications and may be life-threatening.

Doctors used specialised 3D glasses equipped with AR/MR technology along with a Sanmayoko robotic exoscope to precisely locate and remove the tumour.