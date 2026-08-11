Rare Tumour Surgery Performed Using AR/MR Technology At AIG Hospital In Hyderabad
The patient had a tumour in the upper neck region at the junction of the brain and spine, which contains critical nerves and blood vessels.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, have successfully performed a rare and complex surgery to remove a tumour located in the narrow region where the brain meets the spinal vertebrae, using advanced augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technology.
The surgery, reportedly the first of its kind in the Telugu states, was performed under the leadership of Dr Abhinama Chandra Gabbita. The patient had a tumour in the upper neck region at the junction of the brain and spine, an area containing critical nerves and major blood vessels. Even a minor surgical error in this region can result in severe complications and may be life-threatening.
Doctors used specialised 3D glasses equipped with AR/MR technology along with a Sanmayoko robotic exoscope to precisely locate and remove the tumour.
Traditionally, surgeons performing such procedures have to repeatedly look at external monitors displaying the patient's anatomy and scans. This requires them to shift their focus between the operating field and the screens, which can make complex procedures more challenging.
With the AR/MR-enabled 3D glasses, the patient's three-dimensional anatomy, mixed-reality images and CT scan data were displayed directly within the surgeon's field of vision. This allowed the surgical team to access critical anatomical information without repeatedly looking away from the operating area.
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