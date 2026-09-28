ETV Bharat / state

Rare Tornadic Waterspout Witnessed In Bihar; Scientists Call It Outcome Of Deep Depression-led Rains And Winds

The tornadic waterspout that developed over Mohiuddin Nagar block in Samastipur district. ( ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement )

By Dev Raj 2 Min Read

Patna: A rare tornadic waterspout was recently witnessed in Bihar's Samastipur district, damaging several houses and property, during the deep depression that emerged from the Bay of Bengal and swept across large swathes of the country.

The weather phenomenon developed over Mohiuddin Nagar block on Saturday evening (April 26). It would have gone unnoticed, but the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) received a video of it and promptly displayed it on Sunday evening, presenting it before the world. It showed a swirling, vertical column of air and mist dancing across farmlands already wet with the heavy rainfall during the deep depression. It sucked and lifted water from the agricultural fields, while a few steel and asbestos sheds were also seen flying around it. The tornadic waterspout moved towards a village close to the farms, damaging trees and tearing away the roofs of the houses that came under its force. The metal and asbestos sheets were simply plucked and sucked by the whirling column of air and water. The spectacle lasted for a few minutes and dissipated soon after hitting the village and damaging property. There have been no reports of any death or injuries in the incident so far.