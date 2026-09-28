Rare Tornadic Waterspout Witnessed In Bihar; Scientists Call It Outcome Of Deep Depression-led Rains And Winds
The tornadic waterspout moved towards a village close to the farms, damaging trees and tearing away the roofs of the houses.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 28, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Patna: A rare tornadic waterspout was recently witnessed in Bihar's Samastipur district, damaging several houses and property, during the deep depression that emerged from the Bay of Bengal and swept across large swathes of the country.
The weather phenomenon developed over Mohiuddin Nagar block on Saturday evening (April 26). It would have gone unnoticed, but the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) received a video of it and promptly displayed it on Sunday evening, presenting it before the world.
It showed a swirling, vertical column of air and mist dancing across farmlands already wet with the heavy rainfall during the deep depression. It sucked and lifted water from the agricultural fields, while a few steel and asbestos sheds were also seen flying around it.
A waterspout was observed over Mohiuddin Nagar Block, Samastipur district, Bihar, on 26 September 2026. pic.twitter.com/0Bb8QLairO— Mausam Bihar- IMD Patna (@imd_patna) September 27, 2026
The tornadic waterspout moved towards a village close to the farms, damaging trees and tearing away the roofs of the houses that came under its force. The metal and asbestos sheets were simply plucked and sucked by the whirling column of air and water.
The spectacle lasted for a few minutes and dissipated soon after hitting the village and damaging property. There have been no reports of any death or injuries in the incident so far.
"This incident happened on Saturday evening at Sultanpur village under Raspur Patasia (West) panchayat. It blew away the house of an electrician identified as one Manish Kumar. Roofs of several houses in the neighbourhood were also blown away," Mohiuddin Nagar block development officer (BDO) Navkanj Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Navkanj added that the revenue department's employee in the area will probe the damage and the affected persons will be accordingly provided compensation as per the norms of disaster management.
Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water bodies and move around. They are a rotating column of air and appear funnel-shaped in contact with water and cumuliform clouds. They have the same characteristics as a tornado and are associated with severe thunderstorms, often accompanied by high-speed winds, hail, and lightning.
Waterspouts form mostly in tropical and subtropical areas, but are also reported in Europe, West Asia, Australia, America and Antarctica. They could be dangerous to life and property that come under their influence.
"One thing is interesting about these waterspouts. Water does not go upward towards the clouds. It only seems to be going up and is lifted only a little bit. The waterspouts are basically a mix of rotating wind and fog or condensed water droplets," Patna-based IMD scientist Anand Shankar told ETV Bharat.
Anand pointed out that such phenomena occur during weather instability and rainfall for a longer period, when the cloud base is lower.
"This particular waterspout in Samastipur district developed as the conditions were favourable. They do not become very big and persist only for a little duration," the scientist added.
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