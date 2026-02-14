ETV Bharat / state

Rare Spot-Bellied Eagle-Owl, Known As 'Ghost Of The Forest', Spotted In Corbett Park

Rare Spot-Bellied Eagle-Owl, Known As 'Ghost Of The Forest', Spotted In Corbett Park ( ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement )

Ramnagar: A rare and mysterious night bird, the Spot-bellied Eagle-Owl, known as the 'Ghost of the Forest', was recently caught on camera in Uttarakhand's Corbett Reserve, bringing excitement among nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

The rare bird was spotted in Sitavani and Ringora areas of Ramnagar Forest Division. Wildlife enthusiast Deep Rajwar also captured the Spot-bellied Eagle-Owl on his camera.

As per experts, the bird's massive size, fiery orange eyes, and terrifying call that pierces the silence of the night have earned it names like 'Ghost of the Forest' and 'Witch of the Forest'. It measures around 20-25 inches in length and weighs about two kilograms. This powerful predatory owl is usually found in the dense forests of India and Southeast Asia.

Rajwar said spotting the Spot-bellied Eagle-Owl is extremely rare. It is a nocturnal bird that rests quietly in dense trees during the day and hunts at night. Its diet includes peacock chicks, rabbits, lizards, and other small animals.

"It is a privilege to see this rare owl and capture it on the lens. I captured the bird on camera three times, first in Dhikala area, then in Sitavani, and most recently in the Ringora area," he said.

He added that the presence of the Spot-bellied Eagle-Owl in the Corbett landscape is proof of its rich biodiversity.

Many wildlife books describe its call as resembling a woman crying.