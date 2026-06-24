ETV Bharat / state

Rare Snow-White Python Spotted On Teesta River Bank, Video Goes Viral

Siliguri: A giant white python was spotted on the banks of the Teesta River in the Likhuvir area along National Highway 10 near Kalimpong.

The snake was first sighted by local residents on Tuesday night. A video was uploaded on social media, which went viral almost immediately, sparking immense curiosity and excitement among people.

Wildlife experts have identified the snake as an Albino Indian Rock Python. Unlike common pythons, which typically feature dark or brown patterns, this snake completely lacks such markings due to genetic traits, resulting in a stark white body colour.

While spotting common pythons in the Teesta River basin is not unusual, encountering an albino or white python in the wild is virtually unprecedented. If the Forest Department officially confirms, it would mark the first documented sighting of an albino Indian Rock Python in the wild in India, a significant addition to the chapters of zoology.