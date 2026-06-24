Rare Snow-White Python Spotted On Teesta River Bank, Video Goes Viral
If Forest Department confirms the snake as an albino, this would represent the first documented sighting of its kind in India.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Siliguri: A giant white python was spotted on the banks of the Teesta River in the Likhuvir area along National Highway 10 near Kalimpong.
The snake was first sighted by local residents on Tuesday night. A video was uploaded on social media, which went viral almost immediately, sparking immense curiosity and excitement among people.
Wildlife experts have identified the snake as an Albino Indian Rock Python. Unlike common pythons, which typically feature dark or brown patterns, this snake completely lacks such markings due to genetic traits, resulting in a stark white body colour.
While spotting common pythons in the Teesta River basin is not unusual, encountering an albino or white python in the wild is virtually unprecedented. If the Forest Department officially confirms, it would mark the first documented sighting of an albino Indian Rock Python in the wild in India, a significant addition to the chapters of zoology.
According to herpetologist Shyamaprasad Pandey, "Albinism is an extremely rare genetic condition that prevents the body from producing melanin pigment. This causes the snake's skin to appear white or pale yellowish. However, this white colouration makes survival in the wild incredibly difficult. Lacking natural camouflage, they cannot blend into their surroundings to hide, leaving them highly vulnerable to detection by predators or humans."
The Indian Rock Python is known as one of India's largest snakes, capable of growing up to approximately 20 feet in length. They are completely non-venomous and primarily kill their prey by constriction, wrapping around them and cutting off their breath.
In 1972, this snake was granted the highest level of legal protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, a status accorded to animals like tigers and lions. The species has been classified as 'Endangered' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.
The basin area comprising Kalimpong and the adjacent Teesta River serves as a highly sensitive wildlife corridor connecting the hills and the plains. Wildlife conservationists have already urged the Forest Department to take immediate action and ensure strict monitoring to guarantee the safety of this rare white python and to assess its physical condition.
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