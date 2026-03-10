ETV Bharat / state

Rare Siberian Baikal Teal Sighted At Keoladeo National Park After 26 Years

Bharatpur: Bhim Singh Rana, who has been a nature guide in Ghana at Bharatpur's world-renowned Keoladeo National Park for the last 26 years, recently spotted a rare Baikal Teal bird in the park for the first time, a moment he says he will never forget.

Additionally, the Mallard duck—which typically migrates to India from Siberia and Europe—has also been sighted at Ghana.

The Baikal Teal is a medium-sized migratory duck that breeds in the Siberian regions of Eastern Russia and migrates to Asian countries during the winter months. Famous for the unique 'painted mask' markings on its face, the sighting of this bird here after several decades is nothing short of a jackpot for wildlife enthusiasts.

For Rana, it was a rare moment as the wild duck featuring unique markings in various distinct colours across its head and body made a sighting. Baikal Teal is a species of wild duck, and the male bird is particularly attractive and colourful. When illuminated by sunlight, its plumage shimmers with shades of green, brown, and cream, making it stand out distinctly from other ducks.