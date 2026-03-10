Rare Siberian Baikal Teal Sighted At Keoladeo National Park After 26 Years
Baikal Teal, spotted by nature guide Bhim Singh Rana, is a species of wild duck, and the male bird is particularly attractive and colourful.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Bharatpur: Bhim Singh Rana, who has been a nature guide in Ghana at Bharatpur's world-renowned Keoladeo National Park for the last 26 years, recently spotted a rare Baikal Teal bird in the park for the first time, a moment he says he will never forget.
Additionally, the Mallard duck—which typically migrates to India from Siberia and Europe—has also been sighted at Ghana.
The Baikal Teal is a medium-sized migratory duck that breeds in the Siberian regions of Eastern Russia and migrates to Asian countries during the winter months. Famous for the unique 'painted mask' markings on its face, the sighting of this bird here after several decades is nothing short of a jackpot for wildlife enthusiasts.
For Rana, it was a rare moment as the wild duck featuring unique markings in various distinct colours across its head and body made a sighting. Baikal Teal is a species of wild duck, and the male bird is particularly attractive and colourful. When illuminated by sunlight, its plumage shimmers with shades of green, brown, and cream, making it stand out distinctly from other ducks.
Bhim Singh Rana explained that these birds prefer to live in flocks and fall under the category of "dabbling ducks"—birds that feed on aquatic plants, seeds, and small insects by floating on the water's surface or tipping their bodies forward. In India, this is an extremely rare migratory bird.
Having completed a long flight of thousands of kilometers from the icy lakes of Siberia, this colourful visitor has arrived at Keoladeo National Park. The sighting has generated considerable excitement among nature guides, ornithologists, and birdwatchers. Its presence after such a long hiatus is being considered a positive sign for the environment, pointing towards favourable conditions within the 'Ghana' sanctuary.
Rana noted that this bird is typically found in cold regions that experience heavy snowfall during the winter months. He explained that when the lakes in those regions freeze over and food becomes scarce, the birds migrate southward toward warmer climates. Reservoirs and wetlands—such as those found at Ghana—become safe and preferred havens for these birds to rest and forage.
According to nature guides, this bird is primarily herbivorous, subsisting on aquatic plants that grow in lakes and ponds.
Park Director Chetan Kumar BV stated that the Baikal Teal is a rare species of migratory bird. He noted that over the past 25 to 26 years, this bird had never once been sighted within the Keoladeo National Park. "Prior to this instance, the bird had never been officially mentioned in the park's records. Its recent sighting is considered a positive sign for Ghana," Kumar said.