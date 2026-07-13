Rare Pangolin Rescued From Temple Premises In Chhattisgarh, Released Into Forest
A rare pangolin was rescued by Chhattisgarh Forest Department from Kotgudin Temple and safely released; the endangered species faces trafficking threats, reports Aakash Singh Thakur
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Narayanpur: The Chhattisgarh Forest Department rescued a rare pangolin that wandered into the Kotgudin Temple premises in Bakhrupara village, Narayanpur district, on Monday.
Although pangolins are shy, nocturnal, and generally harmless to humans, its presence caused panic among temple visitors. Locals immediately alerted the Forest Department, which responded swiftly and sent a rescue team.
“We have safely rescued the animal and released it back into the forest,” said Indra Kumar Yadav, Forest Ranger, Narayanpur. He
Yadav described the pangolin as an “endangered species” and appealed to residents not to harm them but immediately inform forest authorities if wild animals enter populated areas.
Pangolins usually feed on ants and termites and play an important ecological role by helping control insect populations in forests. The nocturnal mammals also have unique characteristics that make them special as they curl their Keratin-covered body into a tight ball to protect themselves from predators when they feel threatened.
Forest Department officials said pangolins are among the world’s most trafficked mammals because of the illegal demand for their meat and scales. Although scientific research has found no proven medicinal value in their scales, illegal trade continues, driven by superstition and black-market demand.
“In India, pangolins receive the highest level of legal protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Hunting, trading and trafficking the species are prohibited and carry strict penalties. International commercial trade is also banned,” they said.
“Only a limited number of pangolins remain in the dense forests of Narayanpur, making conservation efforts critical,” officials added.
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