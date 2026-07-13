ETV Bharat / state

Rare Pangolin Rescued From Temple Premises In Chhattisgarh, Released Into Forest

Rare Pangolin Rescued From Temple Premises In Chhattisgarh, Released Into Forest ( ETV Bharat )

Narayanpur: The Chhattisgarh Forest Department rescued a rare pangolin that wandered into the Kotgudin Temple premises in Bakhrupara village, Narayanpur district, on Monday.

Although pangolins are shy, nocturnal, and generally harmless to humans, its presence caused panic among temple visitors. Locals immediately alerted the Forest Department, which responded swiftly and sent a rescue team.

“We have safely rescued the animal and released it back into the forest,” said Indra Kumar Yadav, Forest Ranger, Narayanpur. He

Yadav described the pangolin as an “endangered species” and appealed to residents not to harm them but immediately inform forest authorities if wild animals enter populated areas.