Rare Painted Leopard Gecko Spotted At Bastar Railway Station, Forest Officials Confirm Rescue
A rare gecko found near a railway station underscores how human spaces are increasingly intersecting with fragile wildlife habitats, raising both curiosity and conservation concerns.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): In the dense forest landscape of Bastar, where biodiversity continues to surprise researchers, a rare nocturnal reptile - a Painted Leopard Gecko - was spotted recently at Dilmili railway station in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district drawing the attention of forest department.
According to forest officials, the reptile was noticed last week at the station premises. Divisional Forest Officer (SDO) Yogesh Kumar Ratre said, "The gecko resembles the leopard geckos typically found in the Bastar region. But initial assessments by experts suggest it could be a Painted Leopard Gecko, which has been previously sighted in parts of Andhra Pradesh."
Officials believe the forested terrain of Bastar provides a suitable habitat for such species, though detailed scientific verification is still required to confirm its classification.
The reptile was safely rescued and later released into a suitable natural habitat under supervision of forest department officials who are continuing to monitor the area. "Such rare species never come in front of humans as they are nocturnal, and remain hidden during the day," he added.
The official also said the Painted Leopard Gecko has several distinct characteristics. It possesses over two dozen large, pointed scales and typically emerges only after sunset to hunt. It detects prey by sensing the ground and is usually brown and yellow in colour. Its tail stands out, marked with contrasting black and white bands, unlike the rest of its body. During daylight, it remains concealed inside burrows, under rocks, or within dense shrubs.
Forest officials say such sightings highlight the rich and still underexplored biodiversity of Bastar’s forests, reinforcing the need for continued conservation and study.
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