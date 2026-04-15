ETV Bharat / state

Rare Painted Leopard Gecko Spotted At Bastar Railway Station, Forest Officials Confirm Rescue

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): In the dense forest landscape of Bastar, where biodiversity continues to surprise researchers, a rare nocturnal reptile - a Painted Leopard Gecko - was spotted recently at Dilmili railway station in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district drawing the attention of forest department.

According to forest officials, the reptile was noticed last week at the station premises. Divisional Forest Officer (SDO) Yogesh Kumar Ratre said, "The gecko resembles the leopard geckos typically found in the Bastar region. But initial assessments by experts suggest it could be a Painted Leopard Gecko, which has been previously sighted in parts of Andhra Pradesh."

Officials believe the forested terrain of Bastar provides a suitable habitat for such species, though detailed scientific verification is still required to confirm its classification.