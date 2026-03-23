ETV Bharat / state

Rare Melanistic Tiger Skin Seized, Nine Arrested In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Baripada: The Odisha Forest Department arrested nine persons and seized the skin of a rare melanistic tiger from them during a raid at Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district.

The arrests and seizure were made on Sunday by the special enforcement wing of the Forest Department and at Kuliana village, Baripada DFO Govind Chandra Biswal said. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Baripada Forest Division seized the melanistic tiger skin from two persons, while carrying out a raid, he said.

The tiger is believed to have been poached around month ago and it was around three years old. However, the Forest Department said the main accused in the case is still at large. "The accused are being interrogated and more arrests are likely," said the DFO. He said more information on the poaching of the tiger and other details will emerge after the main accused in apprehended.