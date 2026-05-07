ETV Bharat / state

Rare Medicinal Mushroom Species Identified In Arunachal Pradesh

Mein said that researchers from Central Agricultural University, Pasighat have identified the highly valued 'Cordyceps mushroom' in East Siang, “an occurrence that is both rare and scientifically significant due to its presence at a relatively low altitude”.

Taking it to social media platform 'X', deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein stated that the “groundbreaking discovery from Arunachal Pradesh is drawing global scientific attention”.

Tezpur: In a significant scientific discovery, researchers from the Central Agricultural University, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh have identified a new Mushroom species called 'Cordyceps' having medicinal value in East Siang district of the district.

According to an official spokesperson for the Arunachal Pradesh government, the discovery was made under a mushroom exploration program led by Central Agricultural University scientists, including Dr Senpon Ngomle, Dr Yengkhom Disco Singh, and P Chattopadhyay.

Widely known as “Himalayan Gold”, Cordyceps is prized for its powerful bioactive compounds like cordycepin and adenosine, with proven potential in boosting immunity, fighting inflammation, supporting metabolic health, and even aiding cancer research.

The deputy CM of the hill state also stated that the discovery not only highlights the immense and largely untapped biodiversity of the region but also opens new pathways for advanced research, sustainable cultivation, and livelihood generation. “A step forward for science, conservation, and the bioeconomy of Northeast India."

A researcher from Central Agricultural University in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh believes that the major finding in Arunachal Pradesh may bring hope in cancer care. The mushroom species is known for its immunomodulatory, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties.

Typically found at altitudes above 3,000 metres, the presence of the Cordyceps mushroom species in a low-altitude ecosystem makes this discovery rare and scientifically significant.