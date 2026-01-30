ETV Bharat / state

Rare Lichen Species With Anti-Cancer Compounds Found In Odisha’s Similipal National Park

According to the researchers, lichens found in the sanctuary have shown promise in treating infectious diseases, cancer, diabetes and heart ailments. These organisms contain bioactive chemical compounds that protect human cells from damage caused by oxidative stress, a major contributor to life-threatening diseases.

Researchers from the Department of Biotechnology at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo (MSCB) University while conducting ongoing scientific studies have documented 148 species of lichens in Similipal, many of which exhibit antibacterial, antioxidant and disease-fighting properties.

Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): Similipal National Park, globally known for its rich biodiversity and status as Asia’s second-largest biosphere reserve, may soon evolve as a hub for natural medicine research, with scientists identifying lichen species possessing medicinal properties, including anti-cancer potential.

Most importantly, the lichen species Physilia melanochroma was recorded for the first time in India from Similipal, while Cladonia proticloza was identified for the first time in Odisha, adding to the ecological and scientific importance of the forest.

Scientists Discover Medicinal Lichens in Similipal Forest with Cancer-Fighting Potential (ETV Bharat)

Professor Biswajit Rath, Head of the Department of Biotechnology at MSCB University, said the research is being conducted under projects supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha and the National Plant Science Research Institute, Lucknow.

“Lichens were collected from Similipal’s core, buffer and transit zones. Species such as Parmotrema, Cladonia and Heterodermia contain compounds like thermoquinone, zeorin and azelaic acid, which have strong anti-cancer properties,” Rath said.

Lichens are symbiotic organisms formed by fungi and algae, capable of surviving extreme environmental conditions. To withstand heat, heavy rainfall and drought, they produce protective chemicals, later identified as medicinal bioactive substances for human use.

Professor Biswajit Rath, Head of the Department of Biotechnology at MSCB University (ETV Bharat)

The bioactive compounds are currently being analyzed at the Lichen Museum of MSCB University’s Biotechnology Department, Rath said. Scientists believe that with scientific conservation and systematic research, Similipal could become a major centre for natural medicine and pharmaceutical research in the future.