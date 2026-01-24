ETV Bharat / state

Rare, IUCN-Listed Asiatic Wild Dog Spotted In Madhya Pradesh's Ratapani Tiger Reserve For First Time

"The Dhole is known for its aggressive and strategic hunting style. It does not hunt alone, but in packs of 14-20. Many times, it has been seen that these wild dogs have snatched away prey even from the mouth of a tiger or a leopard. Animals like deer, sambar and chital are their main prey."

PCCF (Wildlife) Shubharanjan Sen said the spotting of a wild dog in the forests of Ratapani is not only a good sign for biodiversity, but also signifies that this reserve is once again becoming a "safe home" for top predator species.

Bhopal: In a delightful news for nature and wildlife lovers, a rare Asiatic Wild Dog 'Dhole', a species on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List, has been seen for the first time in Ratapani Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The animal was caught on a camera trap during routine forest patrolling earlier this week.

The senior forest official said this is sixth such rare species caught on camera this year. "During patrolling in the forests of Ratapani, one Asiatic Dhole was clearly captured in a camera trap installed by the Forest Department. Experts confirmed the image and identified it as an Asiatic Wild Dog. In 2026, this is the sixth rare wildlife species so far that has been captured on camera," Sen said.

He further expressed, "The presence of Dhole in Ratapani is an encouraging sign not only for Madhya Pradesh but for wildlife conservation efforts across the country. If this pace continues, this area can become a safe place for rare species in the coming times."

Rare Asiatic Wild Dog Spotted In Madhya Pradesh's Ratapani Tiger Reserve For First Time (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

Wildlife expert Amey Vikram Singh expressed concerns over Dhole dogs facing the risk of extinction, and said, "The Asiatic Dhole is listed in the endangered category of the IUCN Red List. Due to shrinking forests, shortage of prey, and human interference, their numbers have fallen sharply. In such a situation, its presence in new areas like Ratapani is being seen as a success of conservation efforts."

According to the wildlife expert, Asiatic Dholes are now being seen moving in groups from the forests of Amarkantak to Betul. "In the Ratapani area, their clear presence has been recorded for the first time. Earlier, this species was believed to be limited to protected areas like Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Pench. The return of a top predator like the Dhole proves that the ecosystem of Ratapani is becoming stronger," Singh added.

