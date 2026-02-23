ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Invited As Speaker To Harvard Kennedy School's First AI Policy Symposium

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has received a prestigious invitation from the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States. He has been invited to speak at the ‘AI Policy Symposium’, which is being organised by the institution for the first time.

According to official sources, the organisers sent a formal invitation requesting the Chief Minister’s participation as a speaker at the symposium. Revanth Reddy is the only representative from India to receive the invitation.

At the symposium, the Chief Minister will take part in a panel discussion titled 'AI as Infrastructure, Compute Power: Impact on Living Standards, and Workforce'. The session will have discussions on how artificial intelligence is emerging as a core infrastructure, comparable to power and transportation, and its impact on economic growth and employment generation.

The discussion will focus on the role of data centres, energy systems, and compute corridors. The Chief Minister is expected to outline the policy framework, infrastructure facilities and investment-friendly environment being developed by the Telangana government to promote AI-driven growth.