Injured Greater Adjutant Bird Rescued In Bihar's Munger

Munger: A rare and large long-beaked bird, likely to be a Greater Adjutant, was found injured in Bihar’s Munger, officials said on Monday. Locals, noticing its critical condition, informed the forest department.

Upon receiving the information, the forest department officials reached the spot and rescued the bird safely. According to officials, the bird had a severe injury to its beak, likely caused by a hard impact or a weapon. Its wings also bore multiple wounds.

Forest Department Officer, Sanjet Kumar Suman, said, “The injured bird has been rescued from the Agrahan Panchayat area. Preliminary investigation suggests it is a foreign species. On instructions from the senior officials, it has been sent to Bhagalpur Sundarbans for better care.”

Forest Area Officer Robin Anand informed that specialist doctors are currently treating the bird. If needed, it may be shifted to Patna for advanced medical treatment. Although its exact species has not been officially confirmed yet, its size and features indicate, it may be a Greater Agjutant.

The greater Adjutant, locally known as Garuda, is an endangered species with a very limited population. The species, once found in Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia, its presence reduced to only Cambodia and parts of Assam and Bihar in India.