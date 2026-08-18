ETV Bharat / state

Rare Indian Egg-Eating Snake Found Alive In Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, First Confirmed Record

Chittorgarh: A rare Indian egg-eating snake, measuring around 61 cm, has been found alive in Rajasthan's Harnathpura village. The authorities confirmed it is the first confirmed record of a living specimen of the species in Rajasthan.

The snake was rescued by the Chittorgarh Wildlife and Environment Conservation Society (CWECS) and later released safely back into a suitable natural habitat in Harnathpura's Rashmi area.

CWECS member Piyush Kamble said a snake was spotted at the house of Ramesh Kachhawa in Harnathpura village on Monday night, causing panic among the family members.

The family informed CWECS president Manish Tiwari. A committee member, Harlal, was sent to the spot that night, but the snake could not be located. The snake was spotted again at the house on Tuesday. After this, an expert team led by Piyush Kamble and Ramkumar Sahu travelled from Chittorgarh to Rashmi.

The team carefully examined the snake's physical characteristics, including its body pattern, head structure and scales, and identified it as an Indian egg-eating snake (Boiga westermanni).