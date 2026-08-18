Rare Indian Egg-Eating Snake Found Alive In Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, First Confirmed Record
The snake was rescued by the Chittorgarh Wildlife and Environment Conservation Society (CWECS) and later released back into a suitable natural habitat
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:45 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST
Chittorgarh: A rare Indian egg-eating snake, measuring around 61 cm, has been found alive in Rajasthan's Harnathpura village. The authorities confirmed it is the first confirmed record of a living specimen of the species in Rajasthan.
The snake was rescued by the Chittorgarh Wildlife and Environment Conservation Society (CWECS) and later released safely back into a suitable natural habitat in Harnathpura's Rashmi area.
CWECS member Piyush Kamble said a snake was spotted at the house of Ramesh Kachhawa in Harnathpura village on Monday night, causing panic among the family members.
The family informed CWECS president Manish Tiwari. A committee member, Harlal, was sent to the spot that night, but the snake could not be located. The snake was spotted again at the house on Tuesday. After this, an expert team led by Piyush Kamble and Ramkumar Sahu travelled from Chittorgarh to Rashmi.
The team carefully examined the snake's physical characteristics, including its body pattern, head structure and scales, and identified it as an Indian egg-eating snake (Boiga westermanni).
The Indian egg-eating snake is non-venomous and primarily feeds on bird eggs. Its secretive behaviour and habitat make it difficult to spot in the wild. According to experts, an earlier record of the species was reported from Bhairoda Khurd in Sawai Madhopur. However, that specimen was a dead snake measuring around 1 foot 8 inches.
The snake found is approximately 2 feet (61 cm) long and is reportedly the first confirmed record of a live specimen of the species in Rajasthan.
After the rescue, the team decided not to relocate the snake far from the area. Instead, it was released safely into a suitable natural habitat in the same region. Before releasing it, the team carried out detailed photography, identification and GPS-based documentation of the snake and its location.
CWECS treasurer Piyush Kamble said rescuing a rare species involves more than simply removing the animal from a residential area. “Correct identification, photographs and location records of rare wildlife can help researchers understand the biodiversity of the region in the future,” he said.
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