Rare Himalayan Bacterium May Hold Cure for Cancer, TB: IICT Scientists

Hyderabad: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in Hyderabad have identified a rare medicinal compound from a bacterium collected from soil samples in the Himalayan region of Leh-Ladakh that could help in the treatment of diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis.

The study, led by scientists R S Prakasam and Linga Bhanot, found that the compound, called pimprinithine, possesses significant therapeutic potential. The research findings have been published in the international scientific journal Bioresource Technology Reports.

According to the scientists, microorganisms living in soil often produce bioactive compounds during their metabolic processes. These by-products sometimes turn out to be valuable medicines. Bacteria that survive in extreme environments, such as freezing temperatures, develop unique chemical compounds to adapt and protect themselves. Many of these chemicals can also benefit human health.

The IICT team studied a special bacterium found in the harsh and extremely cold conditions of Leh-Ladakh. Using advanced analytical techniques, including X-ray crystallography, the researchers carefully examined the chemical structure of the compound produced by the microorganism.

Their analysis confirmed the presence of pimprinithine, an indole oxazole alkaloid with powerful biological activity. Laboratory studies showed that the compound has a strong ability to destroy prostate cancer cells in men. The researchers said this discovery could open up new possibilities for developing effective cancer therapies.