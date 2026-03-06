Rare Himalayan Bacterium May Hold Cure for Cancer, TB: IICT Scientists
Scientists at Hyderabad’s IICT have identified a rare medicinal compound, pimprinithine, from a bacterium found in Leh-Ladakh soil, which shows promising anti-cancer and anti-tuberculosis properties.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in Hyderabad have identified a rare medicinal compound from a bacterium collected from soil samples in the Himalayan region of Leh-Ladakh that could help in the treatment of diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis.
The study, led by scientists R S Prakasam and Linga Bhanot, found that the compound, called pimprinithine, possesses significant therapeutic potential. The research findings have been published in the international scientific journal Bioresource Technology Reports.
According to the scientists, microorganisms living in soil often produce bioactive compounds during their metabolic processes. These by-products sometimes turn out to be valuable medicines. Bacteria that survive in extreme environments, such as freezing temperatures, develop unique chemical compounds to adapt and protect themselves. Many of these chemicals can also benefit human health.
The IICT team studied a special bacterium found in the harsh and extremely cold conditions of Leh-Ladakh. Using advanced analytical techniques, including X-ray crystallography, the researchers carefully examined the chemical structure of the compound produced by the microorganism.
Their analysis confirmed the presence of pimprinithine, an indole oxazole alkaloid with powerful biological activity. Laboratory studies showed that the compound has a strong ability to destroy prostate cancer cells in men. The researchers said this discovery could open up new possibilities for developing effective cancer therapies.
In addition to its anti-cancer potential, the compound also showed promising results in combating tuberculosis. Scientists believe that it may help in developing improved treatment options for the infectious disease, which continues to affect millions worldwide.
The compound has also demonstrated anti-diabetic properties and appears to play a role in regulating the immune system. “Microorganisms from extreme environments are emerging as an important source of life-saving drugs,” the researchers noted.
The team expressed optimism that further studies and clinical research could eventually lead to the development of new medicines based on this compound. "This discovery shows how nature, even in the harshest environments, continues to offer solutions for human health challenges," a member of the research team said.
Read More