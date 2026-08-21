Rare Ghost Orchid Rediscovered In Himachal Pradesh After 60–70 Years
The discovery is important for the conservation and study of rare flora in the Western Himalayas.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Kinnaur: A rare and elusive ghost orchid (Epipogium aphyllum) has been documented again in Himachal Pradesh’s Rakchham-Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary after nearly six to seven decades.
The orchid was photographed in the Rakchham area by a wildlife team comprising Forest Block Officer Santosh Kumar Thakur, Van Mitra Alpana Negi, and wildlife team members Roop Singh and Gopal Negi.
The discovery is important for the conservation and study of rare flora in the Western Himalayas. The forest department team photographed the plants in their natural habitat and collected field data required for further scientific study.
Only four plants of the species were found during the survey.
Retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and renowned taxonomist Dr Gurinderjit Singh Goraya said the ghost orchid is among the rarest orchids found in Himachal Pradesh. He said that obtaining a verified contemporary record after nearly 60 to 70 years was a major achievement for botany.
The ghost orchid was first documented in 1921 by renowned botanist Henry Collett from the Fagu area of Shimla district. It was collected by Dr Rao in 1959.
Although scattered records of the species emerged in later years, verified contemporary documentation remained extremely limited. The latest record from the Rakchham-Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary is therefore considered scientifically important.
Senior botanist Dr Bhagwati Prasad Sharma said the genus Epipogium has nearly eight species globally, three of which have been recorded in India.
According to Sharma, the orchid has an unusual life cycle. Under favourable weather conditions, its flowering stem suddenly emerges from the ground, produces flowers for a few days and disappears again after nearly 10 to 12 days.
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