ETV Bharat / state

Rare Ghost Orchid Rediscovered In Himachal Pradesh After 60–70 Years

Kinnaur: A rare and elusive ghost orchid (Epipogium aphyllum) has been documented again in Himachal Pradesh’s Rakchham-Chitkul Wildlife Sanctuary after nearly six to seven decades.

The orchid was photographed in the Rakchham area by a wildlife team comprising Forest Block Officer Santosh Kumar Thakur, Van Mitra Alpana Negi, and wildlife team members Roop Singh and Gopal Negi.

The discovery is important for the conservation and study of rare flora in the Western Himalayas. The forest department team photographed the plants in their natural habitat and collected field data required for further scientific study.

Only four plants of the species were found during the survey.

Retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and renowned taxonomist Dr Gurinderjit Singh Goraya said the ghost orchid is among the rarest orchids found in Himachal Pradesh. He said that obtaining a verified contemporary record after nearly 60 to 70 years was a major achievement for botany.