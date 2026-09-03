ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Rare Emerald Murugan Idol Stolen From Hill Temple Near Maduranthakam; Special Police Team Formed

Chengalpattu: A rare emerald idol of Lord Murugan and several silver articles were allegedly stolen from a hilltop temple near Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, triggering a major police investigation.

The theft was reported from the Nadupalani Balamurugan Emerald Dhandayuthapani Temple, located atop a hill near Perukkaranai village in the Maduranthakam area.

According to Tamil Nadu police and temple sources, unidentified persons allegedly broke into the temple and stole the rare green-coloured Balamurugan Dhandayuthapani idol, measuring approximately two feet in height, along with silver articles kept at the shrine.

The temple is dedicated to Balamurugan Dhandayuthapani Swamy and is known for its unusual idol, which is said to have been made entirely of emerald stone.

The approximately two-foot-tall green-coloured idol was reportedly installed at the temple in 2008 by the Ganapathy Sachidananda Swamigal Trust of Mysuru.

Temple sources said the idol had been installed at an estimated cost of around Rs 3 lakh at the time.

The sanctum housing the idol reportedly had three large doors as part of the security arrangements. CCTV cameras and a warning siren had also been installed at the temple to prevent unauthorised entry.

Priest Finds Temple Doors Broken

As usual, the temple priest reportedly completed the rituals on Tuesday night, locked the temple and returned home. When he arrived at the temple on Wednesday morning to perform the daily puja, he allegedly found the doors of the shrine damaged.

Nadupalani Balamurugan Emerald Dhandayudapani temple (ETV Bharat)

On entering the sanctum, the temple staff discovered that the emerald Murugan idol was missing. Silver articles kept inside the temple were also found to have been stolen.

The temple authorities immediately alerted the Siddamoor police.