Rare Earth Corridor & Bullet Trains: Union Budget Fuels Economic Engine In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The central budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has showered bounties for Andhra Pradesh with a distinct view to spur industrial and economic growth on one hand and creating huge potential for job creation on the other.

The Union budget announced the establishment of a dedicated Rare Earth Corridor in Andhra Pradesh – the state having the most significant reserves of rare earth minerals. This is expected to attract large-scale investments in mining, processing, research, and manufacturing sectors. It will also provide employment opportunities for the youth.

The Central budget also announced high-speed rail corridor projects that will see bullet trains running through Andhra Pradesh. Of the seven high-speed rail corridors, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai, and Chennai-Bengaluru corridors pass through Andhra Pradesh.

The total length of these three corridors is 1,671 km, of which 857 km will be constructed in Andhra Pradesh – that is, 51% in the state, while the remaining 49% will be in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. These corridors will link major cities and reduce travel time between key southern states to just 1–2 hours with trains expected to run at speeds up to 320 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has requested the railways to consider extending the high-speed corridors to pass through Tirupati. This proposal is under consideration. However, the massive infrastructure project will require significant land acquisition. The Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai corridor will require approximately 1,873 hectares of land and an additional 90. 31 hectares of land for the construction. The Hyderabad- Bengaluru corridor will require another 988 hectares of land and 4.21 hectares of forest land within Andhra Pradesh.

Boost for the Semiconductor Industry

As part of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM), the Union Budget proposed an outlay of Rs. 40,000 crore to support the establishment of carbide chip and advanced packaging industries in Kurnool and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. An agreement has already been signed for the establishment of a silicon carbide semiconductor manufacturing industry in Orvakal, Kurnool district, with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore.