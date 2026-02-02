Rare Earth Corridor & Bullet Trains: Union Budget Fuels Economic Engine In Andhra Pradesh
February 2, 2026
Amaravati: The central budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has showered bounties for Andhra Pradesh with a distinct view to spur industrial and economic growth on one hand and creating huge potential for job creation on the other.
The Union budget announced the establishment of a dedicated Rare Earth Corridor in Andhra Pradesh – the state having the most significant reserves of rare earth minerals. This is expected to attract large-scale investments in mining, processing, research, and manufacturing sectors. It will also provide employment opportunities for the youth.
The Central budget also announced high-speed rail corridor projects that will see bullet trains running through Andhra Pradesh. Of the seven high-speed rail corridors, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai, and Chennai-Bengaluru corridors pass through Andhra Pradesh.
The total length of these three corridors is 1,671 km, of which 857 km will be constructed in Andhra Pradesh – that is, 51% in the state, while the remaining 49% will be in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. These corridors will link major cities and reduce travel time between key southern states to just 1–2 hours with trains expected to run at speeds up to 320 kmph.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has requested the railways to consider extending the high-speed corridors to pass through Tirupati. This proposal is under consideration. However, the massive infrastructure project will require significant land acquisition. The Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai corridor will require approximately 1,873 hectares of land and an additional 90. 31 hectares of land for the construction. The Hyderabad- Bengaluru corridor will require another 988 hectares of land and 4.21 hectares of forest land within Andhra Pradesh.
Boost for the Semiconductor Industry
As part of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM), the Union Budget proposed an outlay of Rs. 40,000 crore to support the establishment of carbide chip and advanced packaging industries in Kurnool and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. An agreement has already been signed for the establishment of a silicon carbide semiconductor manufacturing industry in Orvakal, Kurnool district, with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore.
Along with this, industries undertaking semiconductor manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh in the future are likely to receive incentives. State farmers will benefit from the PM KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar schemes. It is estimated that an additional three lakh agricultural connections under KUSUM and two lakh connections under Surya Ghar will be provided.
Funds have also been allocated in the central budget for key projects like Polavaram and the Amaravati capital city. Although Rs. 5,936 crore was allocated to the Polavaram project in the 2025-26 budget, it was reduced to Rs 3,017.20 crore in the revised estimates. Rs. 3,320.39 crore has been allocated in the 2026-27 budget.
For the capital city Amaravati, Rs. 1,561 crore is being provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).
To promote the state's tourism sector, the Centre has announced the establishment of trekking and hiking routes in Araku. The budget stated that this will be developed in collaboration with the state government. To facilitate closer viewing of birds in Pulicat Lake, priority will be given to developing bird-watching trails.
The Union Ministry of Shipping has allocated Rs. 450 crore to the Visakhapatnam Port Trust. Of this, Rs. 250 crore will be sourced from internal resources and Rs. 200 crore from other sources. This is less than the Rs. 730 crore allocated last year. Rs 100 crore has been allocated to the Vizag Steel Plant. This is less than the Rs. 545 crore allocated last year.
The Ministry of Petroleum has allocated Rs. 302 crore to the Indian Institute of Petroleum Energy in Visakhapatnam. This is higher than the Rs. 50 crore allocated last year.
