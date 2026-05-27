Rare Dragonfly Rediscovered In Arunachal Pradesh After 110 Years
The rare dragonfly was spotted inside Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve during a field survey, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Tezpur: A rare species of dragonfly known as the Long-tailed Duskhawker, scientifically called 'Gynacantha khasiaca', has been rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after more than a century.
The rare dragonfly was spotted inside Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve during a field survey conducted in October 2024. Researchers identified the species through photographs taken at Deban along the Miao–Vijaynagar road in the presence of forest officials.
The rediscovery has been published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa by researchers Mahesh R, Rajesh Gopinath, Gaurav Joshi and Roshan Upadhyaya.
Popularly known as the “Butterfly Man” in conservation circles, Upadhyaya has played a major role in documenting rare butterflies and insects across Northeast India. His work has earned appreciation from wildlife enthusiasts and researchers.
According to the study, the dragonfly was last officially recorded in Arunachal Pradesh in 1914 from the Abor Hills region. The latest sighting is therefore the first confirmed record of the species in the state after 110 years.
Researchers said the species is currently listed as “Data Deficient” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature because very little information is available about its habitat, population and distribution.
Speaking about the discovery, Upadhyaya said that during biodiversity documentation work at Namdapha in 2012, researchers recorded around 96 species of dragonflies out of nearly 8,000 species found worldwide. Among them was the extremely rare Gynacantha species, making the rediscovery a remarkable scientific achievement.
He further said that even small creatures like dragonflies and butterflies play an important role in maintaining ecological balance. The discovery, he added, highlights the importance of biodiversity conservation, scientific documentation and protection of fragile ecosystems like the eastern Himalayas.
During the expedition, the survey team also documented 17 species of dragonflies and damselflies, further proving the rich biodiversity of Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve.
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