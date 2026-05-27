ETV Bharat / state

Rare Dragonfly Rediscovered In Arunachal Pradesh After 110 Years

Tezpur: A rare species of dragonfly known as the Long-tailed Duskhawker, scientifically called 'Gynacantha khasiaca', has been rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after more than a century.

The rare dragonfly was spotted inside Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve during a field survey conducted in October 2024. Researchers identified the species through photographs taken at Deban along the Miao–Vijaynagar road in the presence of forest officials.

The rediscovery has been published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa by researchers Mahesh R, Rajesh Gopinath, Gaurav Joshi and Roshan Upadhyaya.

Popularly known as the “Butterfly Man” in conservation circles, Upadhyaya has played a major role in documenting rare butterflies and insects across Northeast India. His work has earned appreciation from wildlife enthusiasts and researchers.

According to the study, the dragonfly was last officially recorded in Arunachal Pradesh in 1914 from the Abor Hills region. The latest sighting is therefore the first confirmed record of the species in the state after 110 years.