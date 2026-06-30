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Rare Copper Plate Inscriptions Found During Excavations At Elephanta Island Near Mumbai: ASI

Mumbai: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discovered two rare copper plate inscriptions during excavations at Elephanta Island near Mumbai, a finding that could significantly reshape the understanding of the island's political, maritime and commercial importance in ancient western India.

The inscriptions, belonging to the Traikutaka dynasty and the Chalukyas of Navasarika, were unearthed from a large storage jar at the Morabandar excavation site during the 2025-26 field season, the ASI said in a statement.

The excavations have also yielded Roman amphora fragments, West Asian torpedo jars, imported ceramics, stone anchors, iron ingots, coins and warehouse-like structures, providing evidence of extensive maritime trade. The excavation, which ended in April, also revealed a stepped water reservoir showcasing advanced water-management practices.

The ASI said the excavations have revealed "substantial evidence of maritime activity and long-distance trade" on Elephanta Island. According to the ASI, the discoveries indicate that Elephanta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its rock-cut cave temples, functioned not only as a religious centre but also as a major political, administrative and maritime hub connected to long-distance trade across the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

"The discovery is of exceptional historical significance as the inscriptions belong to two important dynasties of western India- the Chalukyas of Navasarika and the Traikutakas. They provide fresh evidence regarding the political, economic, and maritime importance of Elephanta as an important port centre as well as a cultural hub over several centuries," as per the release.

One of the copper plates belongs to Maharaja Indrasena of the Traikutaka dynasty, and as per ASI, it could represent the earliest and possibly the first direct epigraphic record of the dynasty's founder, whose existence was previously known only through references in later inscriptions and coins.

The second inscription has been provisionally attributed to Jayashraya Mangalarasa of the Chalukyas of Navasarika, a branch of the Early Chalukyas that ruled parts of southern Gujarat, northern Konkan and the Nashik region during the seventh and eighth centuries CE.