Rare Cat Species Spotted In Rajasthan's Baran
Considered one of the smallest felines in the world, the Rusty-spotted Cat was first spotted in a camera trap in the Shergarh Sanctuary in January.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Kota: The Rusty-spotted Cat, a rare and one of the world's smallest cats, was spotted in the Shergarh forest of Baran district in Rajasthan. Kota deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Anurag Bhatnagar said the species was first spotted in a camera trap in the Shergarh Sanctuary in January. "This suggests that it likely has a family. However, it is not yet clear whether it is male or female. More camera traps are being installed to investigate further," he added.
Bhatnagar said a Rusty-spotted Cat was found dead in a road accident in Shahabad under Baran district on December 22, 2023. "The then DCF had sent me a photo, which confirmed that it was indeed a Rusty-spotted Cat. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) categorises the cat as rare. It is quite shy and comes together with a mate during the breeding season. It remains solitary most of the time and is not easily spotted. It is often active during the night," he added.
According to Bhatnagar, the Rusty-spotted Cat is a carnivore and also helps in the dispersal of fruits and seeds, which stick to its body and get carried to other places. "This helps in the growth of new plants. This is the first time this cat species has been reported alive in the Hadoti region. It is also found in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and South India," he added.
Identification of Rusty-spotted Cat:
- World's smallest cat species.
- One to 1.5 feet long.
- Its tail is bushy, with a length of 0.5 to one foot, approximately half the length of its body
- Weighs about one to 1.5 kg.
- Several rust-colored spots on the body.
- Covered with reddish-brown fur.
- Eyes are generally larger than average for their body size.
- Kittens are smaller than a chicken egg.
Diet and Other Characteristics:
- Also called the hummingbird of cats.
- Very agile and an excellent hunter.
- Found only in India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
- Diet consists of mice, frogs and small birds.
- Night vision is six times sharper than human beings.
- Can live for 10 to 12 years in the wild, and up to 18 years in captivity.
- Good climber and prefers to live in trees and on the ground.
