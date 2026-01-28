ETV Bharat / state

Rare Cat Species Spotted In Rajasthan's Baran

Kota: The Rusty-spotted Cat, a rare and one of the world's smallest cats, was spotted in the Shergarh forest of Baran district in Rajasthan. Kota deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Anurag Bhatnagar said the species was first spotted in a camera trap in the Shergarh Sanctuary in January. "This suggests that it likely has a family. However, it is not yet clear whether it is male or female. More camera traps are being installed to investigate further," he added.

Bhatnagar said a Rusty-spotted Cat was found dead in a road accident in Shahabad under Baran district on December 22, 2023. "The then DCF had sent me a photo, which confirmed that it was indeed a Rusty-spotted Cat. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) categorises the cat as rare. It is quite shy and comes together with a mate during the breeding season. It remains solitary most of the time and is not easily spotted. It is often active during the night," he added.

According to Bhatnagar, the Rusty-spotted Cat is a carnivore and also helps in the dispersal of fruits and seeds, which stick to its body and get carried to other places. "This helps in the growth of new plants. This is the first time this cat species has been reported alive in the Hadoti region. It is also found in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and South India," he added.