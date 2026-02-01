Rare Case In Himachal Pradesh: Live Leech Extracted From 55-Year-Old Patient’s Airway
A patient with throat discomfort was found to have a live leech inside his airway; IGMC doctors extracted it safely within 20 minutes.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Shimla: A rare medical case has emerged at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), where doctors saved the life of a 55-year-old patient after discovering a live leech inside his throat.
The patient had complained of something stuck in his throat, and during examination, doctors were surprised to find a live leech moving near his airway. The leech was successfully removed, saving the patient’s life.
Leech Stuck In Throat For 15 Days
IGMC Medical Superintendent Rahul Rao said doctors removed the live leech within 20 minutes. The leech had lodged near the patient’s windpipe for about 15 days. The patient initially visited Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Solan for treatment. There, doctors discovered a moving object in his throat during direct laryngoscopy and referred him to IGMC Shimla. The emergency department treated him on arrival.
How The Leech Was Removed?
At IGMC, the patient was first examined by Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists. As they lacked the required instruments, he was referred to pulmonology doctors. A bronchoscopy revealed the leech attached near the airway.
Cutting or grasping it could risk leaving parts behind or pushing it further inside. Doctors therefore used suction to safely extract the live, black-coloured leech.
Dr Dimple K Bhaglani led the removal team, which included Dr Raghav Nirula, Dr Mayur Bagga, Dr Nishant, and Dr Kumar Saurav, with Subhash Bali and Archana providing technical support. Doctors emphasised that timely treatment saved the patient’s life, and reported that his condition is now stable.
How The Leech Was Stuck?
Suresh Dutt (55) of Kanger Dharyar, Pachhad (Sirmaur), has experienced a change in voice and a sensation of throat obstruction for over 2 weeks. He was referred from MMU Solan to IGMC, where tests confirmed the presence of a live leech. Doctors removed it with suction in a 20-minute procedure, and, as his condition was stable, he was discharged the same day.
Doctors advise people, especially in rural areas, to exercise caution while using natural water sources.
