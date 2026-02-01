ETV Bharat / state

Rare Case In Himachal Pradesh: Live Leech Extracted From 55-Year-Old Patient’s Airway

A rare medical case at IGMC saw pulmonology doctors remove a live leech from near the windpipe. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: A rare medical case has emerged at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), where doctors saved the life of a 55-year-old patient after discovering a live leech inside his throat.

The patient had complained of something stuck in his throat, and during examination, doctors were surprised to find a live leech moving near his airway. The leech was successfully removed, saving the patient’s life.

Leech Stuck In Throat For 15 Days

IGMC Medical Superintendent Rahul Rao said doctors removed the live leech within 20 minutes. The leech had lodged near the patient’s windpipe for about 15 days. The patient initially visited Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Solan for treatment. There, doctors discovered a moving object in his throat during direct laryngoscopy and referred him to IGMC Shimla. The emergency department treated him on arrival.

How The Leech Was Removed?

At IGMC, the patient was first examined by Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists. As they lacked the required instruments, he was referred to pulmonology doctors. A bronchoscopy revealed the leech attached near the airway.