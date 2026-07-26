Rare Bristled Grassbird Returns To Keoladeo National Park In Rajasthan As Monsoon Revives Grasslands
The elusive grassland bird has been breeding in the national park for five consecutive years pointing towards habitat conservation measures, reports Shyam Veer Singh.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Bharatpur: The sighting of rare Bristle-thighed Grassbird across the grasslands of Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Rajasthan with the onset of the monsoon has delighted birdwatchers and conservationists.
Experts say the bird's continued breeding for five consecutive years reflects improving grassland habitats and the success of ongoing ecological restoration in the UNESCO World Heritage site. For bird enthusiasts and photographers, this is a thrilling experience.
Mahendra Singh, a nature guide in the park, said that he has spotted the bird breeding consistently in the park over the past five years. Last year, he said he spotted three pairs nesting and breeding in the Kolader area. He described the sighting as truly special, as the bird usually stays hidden within the grass and is rarely seen in the open.
He said he spotted the bird near the 'K-Block' area of the park, “where high-quality grasslands have developed recently.” “The bird's most distinctive characteristic is its loud and melodious call. Its call is so loud that its presence is often detected long before the bird itself is spotted,” said Singh.
Monsoon Revival
This bird prefers to inhabit tall grass and extensive grasslands. According to experts, it spends most of its time building a nest within the grass, making it notoriously difficult to spot.
The Bristled Grassbird is primarily active in the park during the monsoon season, which also coincides with its breeding period. The rapid growth of grass during the rainy season provides it with a safe habitat and an ideal environment for nesting. The bird’s call is most frequently heard across Ghana's grasslands between July and September. During the rest of the year, it either remains unseen or migrates to other regions.
Numbers Rise With Grassland Development
According to Mahendra Singh, the grasslands developed in the park over the past few years have proven to be a boon for this bird. “Previously, natural habitats featuring tall grasses had dwindled significantly, resulting in unfavourable conditions for the species. Now, as the grasslands expand, the presence of this rare bird is also visibly increasing,” said Singh.
He added that the bird is found in parts of South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the tall-grass regions of Nepal. “However, even within its natural range, its population is not considered large. This is why it is classified as a rare grassland bird. Its population is consistently dependent on areas where natural tall grasslands remain intact.”
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