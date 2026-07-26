ETV Bharat / state

Rare Bristled Grassbird Returns To Keoladeo National Park In Rajasthan As Monsoon Revives Grasslands

Bharatpur: The sighting of rare Bristle-thighed Grassbird across the grasslands of Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Rajasthan with the onset of the monsoon has delighted birdwatchers and conservationists.

Experts say the bird's continued breeding for five consecutive years reflects improving grassland habitats and the success of ongoing ecological restoration in the UNESCO World Heritage site. For bird enthusiasts and photographers, this is a thrilling experience.

Mahendra Singh, a nature guide in the park, said that he has spotted the bird breeding consistently in the park over the past five years. Last year, he said he spotted three pairs nesting and breeding in the Kolader area. He described the sighting as truly special, as the bird usually stays hidden within the grass and is rarely seen in the open.

He said he spotted the bird near the 'K-Block' area of ​​the park, “where high-quality grasslands have developed recently.” “The bird's most distinctive characteristic is its loud and melodious call. Its call is so loud that its presence is often detected long before the bird itself is spotted,” said Singh.

Monsoon Revival