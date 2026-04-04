ETV Bharat / state

Rare Black Flying Squirrel Spotted In Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve

Dhamtari: A rare black flying squirrel has been captured on camera by the Forest Department in the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. The animal was seen calmly sitting on a mahua tree and feeding on its flowers. Officials have released both photographs and video footage of the sighting.

Deputy Director Varun Jain said the images show that the forests of Dhamtari are becoming a safe habitat for diverse wildlife and bird species. He added that the region's rich biodiversity has made such rare sightings possible.

Rare Black Flying Squirrel spotted in Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)

Describing the species, Jain said flying squirrels are extremely rare and are typically found in dense forests where tree canopies are interconnected. These nocturnal mammals spend most of their time gliding between trees rather than moving on the ground. While they are commonly found in the Western Ghats across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, their presence in central India, particularly in the Udanti Sitanadi region, is a major conservation success.