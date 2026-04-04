Rare Black Flying Squirrel Spotted In Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve
Flying squirrels are extremely rare and are typically found in dense forests where tree canopies are interconnected.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST|
Updated : April 4, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Dhamtari: A rare black flying squirrel has been captured on camera by the Forest Department in the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. The animal was seen calmly sitting on a mahua tree and feeding on its flowers. Officials have released both photographs and video footage of the sighting.
Deputy Director Varun Jain said the images show that the forests of Dhamtari are becoming a safe habitat for diverse wildlife and bird species. He added that the region's rich biodiversity has made such rare sightings possible.
Describing the species, Jain said flying squirrels are extremely rare and are typically found in dense forests where tree canopies are interconnected. These nocturnal mammals spend most of their time gliding between trees rather than moving on the ground. While they are commonly found in the Western Ghats across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, their presence in central India, particularly in the Udanti Sitanadi region, is a major conservation success.
To protect the species, the Forest Department is deploying modern technology. Thermal drones are being used to map their habitats. This helps officials monitor activity scientifically and ensure the preservation of their natural environment.
Earlier, in rural areas, flying squirrels were often mistaken for "flying rats." This led to hunting, so the department launched awareness campaigns. In the past few years, action has been taken in 8–10 such cases.
Jain also said that around 850 hectares of encroached forest land have been cleared over the past three years. With the decline of Naxal influence, forest teams have been able to intensify operations in interior areas and crack down on poaching and illegal trafficking.
The reserve is also a hub for eco-tourism. Visitors are arriving to spot not just flying squirrels but also species like the Indian giant squirrel and rare birds such as the Malabar bird. Officials believe this will create new livelihood opportunities for local communities and promote sustainable development.
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