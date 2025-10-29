ETV Bharat / state

Rare 'Atlas Moth' Spotted In Karnataka's Karwar

Karwar: An 'Atlas Moth' (Attacus atlas), recognised as the world's largest moth, has been discovered in Guddehalli in Karwar of Karnataka's Davangare district. A local amateur photographer, Ravi Gowda, has captured the moth on camera.

According to entomologists, this species, which is often mistaken for a butterfly by people due to its size, is a special 'moth' belonging to the Lepidoptera order. Scientifically known as Attacus atlas, this moth is famous for its size, specially its wingspan that is around 24 cm.

This Atlas Moth does not have a mouth or digestive system and is found in coastal and mountain forests.