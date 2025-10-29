ETV Bharat / state

Rare 'Atlas Moth' Spotted In Karnataka's Karwar

The Atlas Moth does not have a mouth or digestive system. The larvae feeds vigorously on leaves and stores energy for its short lifespan.

Atlas Moth (Amateur photographer, Ravi Gowda)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
Karwar: An 'Atlas Moth' (Attacus atlas), recognised as the world's largest moth, has been discovered in Guddehalli in Karwar of Karnataka's Davangare district. A local amateur photographer, Ravi Gowda, has captured the moth on camera.

According to entomologists, this species, which is often mistaken for a butterfly by people due to its size, is a special 'moth' belonging to the Lepidoptera order. Scientifically known as Attacus atlas, this moth is famous for its size, specially its wingspan that is around 24 cm.

This Atlas Moth does not have a mouth or digestive system and is found in coastal and mountain forests.

Wingspan of Atlas Moth is 24 cm (Ravi Gowda, amateur photographer)

Entomologists say that the female moth lays eggs on specific trees and the larvae feeds vigorously on the same leaves, storing energy for its entire lifetime. After accumulating energy, it forms a cocoon and emerges as a full-grown moth. After emerging, since the moth has no mouth or digestive system, it does not eat any food during its short lifespan. It survives solely on the energy stored in the form of a worm.

After reproduction, both the female and male moths die. Infact, the male moth dies immediately after mating and the female moth succumbs after laying eggs, they said.

This moth, which grows weaker as the days go by, eventually becomes easy food for predators like birds, ants or wasps, entomologists explained.

"Atlas moth lives only 14-18 days. It is huge and always stays with its wings spread. Most of the time it rests or engages in mating. It is seen in the coastal and hilly areas during the rainy season", forester Gopalakrishna said.

