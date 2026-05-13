ETV Bharat / state

Rare And Endangered Egyptian Vultures Sighted For The First Time On Bharatpur Hills

Following its sighting, the forest department has intensified vigil and is set to install camera traps in the Bayana hills to monitor their movement, nesting pattern, and actual population size.

Egyptian Vulture, ranked among the world's smallest vultures, is classified as 'endangered' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. It faces severe threats from illegal shooting, electrocution and habitat loss.

Bharatpur: For the first time, four rare and endangered Egyptian Vultures, also known as the White Vulture, was spotted recently during a wildlife census on the hills of the Bayana Range in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Sandeep Kumar explained that the Egyptian Vulture is among the smallest vulture species in the world and its presence is regarded as an indicator of a healthy ecosystem. "This marks the first instance where the presence of this species has been confirmed in the hills of the Bayana Range in Bharatpur district. The Egyptian Vulture is predominantly white in colour, its head and neck have yellowish tinge while its beak is black. This species typically prefers to inhabit hilly and cliff-laden terrains, constructing its nests on high rock faces".

Egyptian Vultures are smallest in among vultures (ETV Bharat)

A forest department team sighted four Egyptian Vultures, including three males and one female, in the hilly terrain situated behind the Bayana Range.

DCF Sandeep noted that unless timely conservation measures are implemented, the species could face a grave threat to its survival in the future. He said that the forest department will initiate special conservation measures to ensure that human intervention remains minimal in the natural habitat where these vultures reside. Emphasis will also be placed on controlling unnecessary movement, noise, and other disturbances within the hilly terrain to ensure these birds have access to a safe and natural habitat, he said.

Four Egyptian Vultures were sighted in Bharatpur (ETV Bharat)

The DCF further stated that the forest department is preparing to install camera traps in the specific area of ​​the Bayana Range where the birds were sighted. "This initiative aims to ascertain their actual population size and determine whether they have established a permanent presence in the region. Additionally, studies will be conducted on their behaviour, nesting patterns, and movements. If the natural ecological balance of the area is successfully maintained, their population here could potentially increase in the coming years," the DCP added.

Egyptian Vultures are also called 'White Vultures' (ETV Bharat)

According to DCP Sandeep, the nesting season for the Egyptian Vulture spans from February to May. This species predominantly constructs its nests on rocky hillsides and cliffs. While its presence is most frequently recorded in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, it is also found in other parts of the country. Across India, the estimated population of this species is believed to range between 15,000 and 20,000 but it remains classified as one of the rapidly declining vulture species.

Naturalist Devendra Singh said, "Bharatpur is globally renowned for its migratory birds and rich biodiversity. In this context, the sighting of an endangered and rare species like the Egyptian Vulture is considered to be of immense significance from the perspective of wildlife conservation. It serves as an indicator that the hills of the Bayana region remain sufficiently pristine and naturally secure to serve as a habitat for such rare birds of prey. If serious conservation efforts are undertaken in a timely manner, Bharatpur could potentially evolve into a vital sanctuary for this species in the future."