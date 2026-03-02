ETV Bharat / state

Rare Albino Monkey Spotted Near Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve, Tourists Flock To See It

According to Sharma, the monkey’s completely white fur and striking red eyes immediately stood out amid the dense forest canopy. “During a safari in the Phato Zone, I saw this monkey jumping around the trees. Noticing its unique appearance, I immediately captured it on camera,” he said.

Nainital: A rare albino monkey was spotted in the Phato tourist zone adjoining the Jim Corbett National Park, drawing tourists and wildlife enthusiasts to witness the sight. The unusual sighting was documented by nature guide Mohit Sharma during a safari.

Wildlife experts clarified that the animal is not a separate species but a common monkey exhibiting albinism, a rare genetic condition caused by the absence of melanin, the pigment responsible for colouration in skin, hair and eyes. The lack of melanin results in pale or white fur and reddish eyes due to visible blood vessels.

Experts said that albinism occurs in only a small fraction of wildlife populations, sometimes as rare as one in several thousand animals. While visually striking, albino animals face survival challenges in the wild as their conspicuous colouration makes them more vulnerable to predators. They often suffer from vision impairment and sensitivity to bright sunlight.

The sighting has triggered curiosity across the region, with many visitors visiting the part to catch a glimpse of the rare animal. Wildlife authorities, however, emphasize the need for responsible tourism to ensure the animal’s safety and natural behaviour remain undisturbed.

Forest officials say the presence of such rare genetic variations underscores the ecological richness of the Corbett landscape, one of India’s most biodiverse habitats.