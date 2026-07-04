ETV Bharat / state

Rapido Founders Booked On RTO Complaint For Operating Bike Taxi Service Without Govt Nod

Nagpur: The founders of the Rapido app have been booked in Nagpur for allegedly operating "petrol-powered" bike taxi services in Maharashtra without requisite permission from the government, an official said on Friday.

A case was registered at Sitabuldi police station against Rishikesh S R, Pavan Guntupalli, and Aravind Sanka, founders of Roopen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates the Rapido app, on the complaint of Nagpur (City) Regional Transport Office (RTO) Motor Vehicle Inspector Vishal Madhukarrao Bhovte on behalf of the state government, he said.

According to the complaint, the RTO conducted a special drive against illegal passenger transport on June 23, during which a bike ride was booked through the Rapido app from Ravi Bhavan to Priyadarshini Colony for Rs 22, the official said.

"The bike (MH-31/GC-0850) reached the pickup point and was later brought to the RTO office for inspection. It was found that a private two-wheeler was allegedly being used as a bike taxi without the required licence or permit.