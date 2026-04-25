ETV Bharat / state

Raped, Silenced And Left With A Child: J&K High Court Denies Bail In Ramban Gang Rape Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused bail to two men accused in a gang rape case in Ramban district. The High Court held that the gravity of the offence, the birth of a child as a result of the alleged assault, and the risk of witness intimidation outweighed the accused's claim to liberty.

In a nine-page judgment, Justice Rajnesh Oswal at Jammu dismissed separate bail pleas filed by Shahid Ahmed, 25, and Muzamil Aziz, 28, who are facing trial under Sections 376-D, 34 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in FIR No. 76/2024 registered at Police Station Gool.

The court was dealing with two connected applications arising from the same charge sheet titled "UT of J&K vs Muzamil Aziz and another," currently pending before a fast-track court in Ramban.

The case centres around the allegation that the prosecutrix was repeatedly sexually assaulted, resulting in the birth of a baby girl. The child was later surrendered to a Child Welfare Committee and is currently housed at a special adoption agency in Ramban.

While the defence argued that Shahid Ahmed was not named in the original FIR and that the prosecutrix had made contradictory statements during the trial. Meanwhile, the Counsel for Muzamil Aziz highlighted the delays in reporting the incident and also pointed at the inconsistencies in the victim's account, including her statement that she would not have approached police had she not become pregnant.

However, the prosecution, represented by the Union Territory, while opposing the bail stated that the victim had consistently implicated both accused in her statement before the magistrate and that the seriousness of the charges warranted continued custody.

The court noted that while the FIR initially named only one accused, the victim later told a magistrate that both men had assaulted her multiple times. Based on this statement, investigators added the gang rape charge.

A DNA report confirmed that Muzamil Aziz is the biological father of the child. The DNA of Shahid Ahmed did not match, but the court said this did not dilute the allegations against him at the bail stage.