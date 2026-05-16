ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Jodhpur Rape Survivor Ends Life After Years of Injustice And Blackmail

Jodhpur: A shocking incident has come to light from the Khedapa police station area of the district. Here, a rape survivor, distressed by not getting justice and constant blackmail by local youths, died by suicide.

On Friday, the woman climbed a water tank in the village with the intention of ending her life and consumed poison there. She died on the way to the hospital.

Rural Superintendent of Police P D Nitya said the case is about 3-4 years old and has been under investigation. Before the police could reach a final conclusion, this tragic incident occurred. The police are investigating the matter thoroughly.

As soon as information about the incident was received, there was a commotion. The police, who arrived at the scene, tried to persuade the woman to come down by assuring her of action, but before the police could reach her, she had already consumed the poisonous substance.

She was immediately taken in an unconscious state to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) in an unconscious state, from where she was referred to Jodhpur's MDM Hospital in critical condition.