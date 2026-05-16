Rajasthan: Jodhpur Rape Survivor Ends Life After Years of Injustice And Blackmail
A rape survivor in Jodhpur, harassed and denied justice for years, ended her life after being blackmailed by local youths.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Jodhpur: A shocking incident has come to light from the Khedapa police station area of the district. Here, a rape survivor, distressed by not getting justice and constant blackmail by local youths, died by suicide.
On Friday, the woman climbed a water tank in the village with the intention of ending her life and consumed poison there. She died on the way to the hospital.
Rural Superintendent of Police P D Nitya said the case is about 3-4 years old and has been under investigation. Before the police could reach a final conclusion, this tragic incident occurred. The police are investigating the matter thoroughly.
As soon as information about the incident was received, there was a commotion. The police, who arrived at the scene, tried to persuade the woman to come down by assuring her of action, but before the police could reach her, she had already consumed the poisonous substance.
She was immediately taken in an unconscious state to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) in an unconscious state, from where she was referred to Jodhpur's MDM Hospital in critical condition.
However, she died on the way. Currently, the body has been kept in the mortuary, and the post-mortem will be conducted today, i.e., Saturday.
Some time ago, the woman was raped, and a report was filed at the police station on April 11.
The police had registered the case, and the investigation was being conducted by an officer at the Deputy SP level. It is alleged that even after the case was registered, the police did not take strict action against the accused, due to which she was under mental stress. Meanwhile, some local youths were continuously blackmailing and pressuring the survivor.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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