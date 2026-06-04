ETV Bharat / state

'Rape Not A Private Dispute': Jammu Kashmir High Court Refuses Bail To 59-Year-Old Accused; Rejects Compromise After Framing Of Charges

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused bail to a 59-year-old, a resident of Kupwara, accused in a rape case. The High Court held that a compromise reached between the parties after framing of charges cannot lessen the seriousness of allegations under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In an interesting verdict pronounced by Justice MA Chowdhary, the High Court dismissed both the bail application and a connected criminal revision petition filed by Farooq Ahmad Dar who is a resident of Kupwara's Sogam village. The court also upheld a trial court order refusing to summon additional defence witnesses at an advanced stage of the proceedings.

The 11-page judgment, focuses on allegations that the accused subjected the prosecutrix to repeated sexual assault and criminal intimidation over a prolonged period. As per the Court records, the FIR was registered in 2022 at the Women Police Station, Kupwara, under Sections 376 and 506 IPC.

"This Court is also conscious of the settled legal position that offence under Section 376 IPC is offence not only against victim but also against society, to be treated as private disputes capable of being resolved through compromise between the parties," Justice Chowdhary observed while rejecting that contention.

The court relied on Supreme Court precedents, including Shimbhu vs State of Haryana and State of Madhya Pradesh vs Madanlal, which held that rape is a non-compoundable offence and compromise cannot be a ground for leniency.

The judge further made a strong observation regarding the alleged settlement reached after charges had already been framed. "Such compromise, in the facts and circumstances of the present case involving allegations under Section 376 IPC, cannot be accorded undue weight so as to dilute the gravity of the accusations."

The offence alleged is not merely against an individual but has serious societal ramifications, and any subsequent settlement between the parties cannot, by itself, constitute a ground for grant of bail," the court added.

According to the prosecution, the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted the woman and criminally intimidated her. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court), Kupwara, where charges under Sections 376 and 506 IPC were framed.

The defence argued that the accused had been falsely implicated due to long-standing family disputes arising from his marriage with the prosecutrix's mother. It also contended that the prosecutrix had approached the accused's son (Naveed Dar) for filing a petition seeking quashing of the FIR. As per defence the petition has allegedly "affected the credibility of the prosecution case."

The defence further claimed that contradictions had emerged in the prosecutrix's statements during trial and that medical evidence did not support allegations of forcible sexual assault. The defence also highlighted that the accused had remained behind the bars since June 13, 2022, had no criminal antecedents and was a government employee.

While opposing the bail, the prosecution argued that the allegations were grave and that the prosecutrix had consistently supported the case in her FIR and statement recorded under Section 164 CrPC. It also contended that the accused could influence witnesses if released.

While considering the bail plea, the High Court noted that the prosecutrix had supported the prosecution version both in the FIR and in her statement before the magistrate.