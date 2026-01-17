ETV Bharat / state

Rape Case Against Bishop Mulakkal: Victim Thanks Kerala Govt For Appointing Special Prosecutor

People stage a protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese who allegedly repeatedly raped a Kerala nun between 2014 and 2016; in New Delhi, on Sept 21, 2018. ( IANS )

Kottayam: The victim-nun in the rape case against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal on Saturday thanked the Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing a special public prosecutor to handle legal proceedings in the Kerala High Court.

On Friday, the chief minister’s office said advocate B G Harindranath had been appointed as special public prosecutor and that a notification in this regard would be issued soon. Speaking to reporters at Kuravilangad here, the victim-nun said she came to know about the appointment through news reports.

“I express my gratitude to the government, the chief minister, the media and media persons. Several people in society also came out in support of us through a signature collection drive to speed up our request, and I thank them all,” she said.

She said a request had been made from their side to appoint Harindranath as the special public prosecutor. The victim-nun also thanked the state government for issuing ration cards to her and the nuns who supported her cause.