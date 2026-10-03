ETV Bharat / state

Rape At Gunpoint In Odisha's Bhubaneswar: Accused Injured In Encounter With Commissionerate Police

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Sridhar Panda, accused of allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint at Behera Sahi under Nayapalli police station in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, was injured in an encounter with Commissionerate Police on Saturday.

Panda has been admitted to the city's Capital Hospital. Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said Panda be arrested after he recovers. He said Panda sustained two bullet injuries in the encounter. Saravana said police had been on the lookout for Panda after the incident which shocked the city a couple of days back. "Panda was traced at Chandaka locality by a police team. As the team approached Panda, he fired two rounds at the personnel. The police personnel retaliated and Panda collapsed after being shot at," he said, adding the accused was rushed to Capital Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.