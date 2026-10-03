Rape At Gunpoint In Odisha's Bhubaneswar: Accused Injured In Encounter With Commissionerate Police
Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said the accused sustained two bullet wounds and would be arrested after he recovers, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Sridhar Panda, accused of allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint at Behera Sahi under Nayapalli police station in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, was injured in an encounter with Commissionerate Police on Saturday.
Panda has been admitted to the city's Capital Hospital. Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said Panda be arrested after he recovers. He said Panda sustained two bullet injuries in the encounter.
Saravana said police had been on the lookout for Panda after the incident which shocked the city a couple of days back. "Panda was traced at Chandaka locality by a police team. As the team approached Panda, he fired two rounds at the personnel. The police personnel retaliated and Panda collapsed after being shot at," he said, adding the accused was rushed to Capital Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
In her complaint with police, the 26-year-old victim had alleged that Panda raped her after threatening her with a gun. While the incident occurred on Wednesday night, it came to light on Thursday. It was alleged that the accused wore a mask while committing the rape. The victim said the victim forcibly entered her rented house and committed the crime.
Apprehending the accused posed a major challenge for the police which formed teams which scanned CCTV footages from areas nearby. Police ascertained from a CCTV footage that after raping the victim, the accused walked towards CRP Square and subsequently fled in a bus.
The State Commission for Women intervened in the matter on Friday. The Commission took suo motu cognizance of the incident and registered a case. Additionally, Commission Chairperson Shobhana Mohanty directed Saravana to submit a report within 15 days.
Also Read
Woman Allegedly Raped By 'Masked Man' At Gunpoint In Bhubaneswar Apartment; Probe Underway