ETV Bharat / state

Rape Accused Leaks Survivor's Video On Social Media Post-Bail, Booked In UP's Ballia

Ballia: A fresh case has been registered against a man accused of raping a 28-year-old woman after he allegedly uploaded her explicit videos on social media following his release on bail, police said on Sunday. The case was registered on Saturday night at the Ballia City police station based on a complaint lodged by the rape survivor, a resident of a local village.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Yadav, who had allegedly raped the woman under the pretext of getting her a job and secretly recorded the act, the police said. Following her initial complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav on January 5, leading to his arrest and imprisonment.

However, after securing bail, Yadav allegedly created multiple Instagram accounts, including his own, to leak and circulate the victim's objectionable videos apparently to defame her.