Rape Accused Leaks Survivor's Video On Social Media Post-Bail, Booked In UP's Ballia
The accused has been identified as Jitendra Yadav, who had allegedly raped the woman, promising her a job, and he secretly recorded the act.
By PTI
Published : October 5, 2026 at 12:12 AM IST
Ballia: A fresh case has been registered against a man accused of raping a 28-year-old woman after he allegedly uploaded her explicit videos on social media following his release on bail, police said on Sunday. The case was registered on Saturday night at the Ballia City police station based on a complaint lodged by the rape survivor, a resident of a local village.
The accused has been identified as Jitendra Yadav, who had allegedly raped the woman under the pretext of getting her a job and secretly recorded the act, the police said. Following her initial complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav on January 5, leading to his arrest and imprisonment.
However, after securing bail, Yadav allegedly created multiple Instagram accounts, including his own, to leak and circulate the victim's objectionable videos apparently to defame her.
The complainant also alleged that the accused has been threatening to kill her.
Kotwali Police Station In-charge Pravin Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against Yadav under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, and an investigation is underway. (More details are awaited)
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