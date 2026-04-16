ETV Bharat / state

Rape Accused Found Dead In Jail In MP’s Ratlam, Probe On

Ratlam: A man arrested on charges of rape of her minor daughter was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a police lock-up in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district early Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at the Namli police station, where the 38-year-old accused had been lodged after his arrest on Wednesday following the complaint filed by his daughter.

According to police, the accused was found dead inside the lock-up by a constable on night duty at around 4 am. Senior police officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis."