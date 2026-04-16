Rape Accused Found Dead In Jail In MP’s Ratlam, Probe On
The man was found dead in a police lock-up in Ratlam hours after his arrest, triggering an investigation.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Ratlam: A man arrested on charges of rape of her minor daughter was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a police lock-up in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district early Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at the Namli police station, where the 38-year-old accused had been lodged after his arrest on Wednesday following the complaint filed by his daughter.
According to police, the accused was found dead inside the lock-up by a constable on night duty at around 4 am. Senior police officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.
Police said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis."
ASP Vivek Kumar said a case had been registered against the accused after a 16-year-old girl alleged that her father had sexually assaulted her, following which he was taken into custody on Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, some locals alleged that the case against the man, who was a farmer, was false and claimed that he may have taken the extreme step due to distress. They have demanded a fair and impartial probe into the incident.
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