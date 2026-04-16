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Rape Accused Found Dead In Jail In MP’s Ratlam, Probe On

The man was found dead in a police lock-up in Ratlam hours after his arrest, triggering an investigation.

Rape Accused Found Dead In Jail In MP’s Ratlam, Probe On
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST

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Ratlam: A man arrested on charges of rape of her minor daughter was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a police lock-up in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district early Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at the Namli police station, where the 38-year-old accused had been lodged after his arrest on Wednesday following the complaint filed by his daughter.

According to police, the accused was found dead inside the lock-up by a constable on night duty at around 4 am. Senior police officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis."

ASP Vivek Kumar said a case had been registered against the accused after a 16-year-old girl alleged that her father had sexually assaulted her, following which he was taken into custody on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, some locals alleged that the case against the man, who was a farmer, was false and claimed that he may have taken the extreme step due to distress. They have demanded a fair and impartial probe into the incident.

Read More

  1. Uttarakhand HC Overturns Lower Court Verdict; Acquits Two Rape Accused
  2. Man Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping, Impregnating Minor In Gujarat's Visavadar

TAGGED:

MP POLICE LOCK UP DEATH
RAPE ACCUSED DEATH IN CUSTODY
NAMLI POLICE STATION INCIDENT
CUSTODIAL DEATH INVESTIGATION
RATLAM CUSTODIAL DEATH CASE

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