ETV Bharat / state

Ranthambore Tigress T-127 Spotted With Two Cubs, Forest Department Yet To Confirm Total Litter

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): The news of Tigress T-127 sighted with two cubs in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, known for its big cat population and contribution to tiger conservation, has brought much joy to wildlife enthusiasts. The sighting, they believe, is an encouraging development for the famous tiger habitat.

Recorded in Zone 7 of the reserve, the sighting according to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manas Singh, generated excitement among forest officials as much as wildlife lovers and tourists visiting Ranthambore.

Tigress T-127 had been under close observation for some time after changes were noticed in her physical appearance and behaviour, indicating that she might have given birth. Monitoring teams tracked her movements using camera traps, field patrols and other scientific methods.

“We saw Tigress T-127 with two cubs but not all of her cubs have been captured in the camera. So the official number of cubs will be announced only after proper verification,” Singh said.