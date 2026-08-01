Ranthambore Tigress T-127 Spotted With Two Cubs, Forest Department Yet To Confirm Total Litter
Tigress T-127 with two cubs highlights successful conservation efforts while officials say monitoring is on to confirm the litter’s total size, reports Narendra Sharma.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): The news of Tigress T-127 sighted with two cubs in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, known for its big cat population and contribution to tiger conservation, has brought much joy to wildlife enthusiasts. The sighting, they believe, is an encouraging development for the famous tiger habitat.
Recorded in Zone 7 of the reserve, the sighting according to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manas Singh, generated excitement among forest officials as much as wildlife lovers and tourists visiting Ranthambore.
Tigress T-127 had been under close observation for some time after changes were noticed in her physical appearance and behaviour, indicating that she might have given birth. Monitoring teams tracked her movements using camera traps, field patrols and other scientific methods.
“We saw Tigress T-127 with two cubs but not all of her cubs have been captured in the camera. So the official number of cubs will be announced only after proper verification,” Singh said.
The Forest Department clarified that although two cubs have been seen, it is too early to confirm the total litter size. Officials will continue monitoring before making an official announcement.
“The protection and uninterrupted growth of the cubs will remain our priority. Surveillance and conservation measures in the tigress’s territory will continue as before to ensure that the entire family is safe,” Singh added.
Officials said the successful breeding of tigers at Ranthambore reflects the positive impact of consistent and sustained conservation efforts, scientific wildlife management and habitat protection, all of which go on to reinforce the reserve’s status as one of India’s most successful tiger landscapes.
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