ETV Bharat / state

Raniganj: The Sinking Heart Of Bengal’s Coal Belt Where Poll Promises ‘Hollow Out’ Like The Earth Below

By Taraknath Chatterjee

Raniganj: Life in the undulating and coal-rich landscape of Raniganj is heavily reliant on the soil, but the soils here also create a great deal of danger for the land. As West Bengal races towards another high-stakes political showdown, the rhetoric of the Master Plan runs so deep that it has become a shocking reality to those living in the hollows.

The rehabilitation of nearly 50,000 people affected by land subsidence has emerged as the key electoral issue this time around. During her election rally in Raniganj recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, right at the outset of her speech, showered the subsidence victims with a flurry of promises. The Chief Minister pledged that affected families would be allotted not just one, but two flats each, accompanied by a cash grant of ₹10 lakh. But are these promises truly bringing any relief to the residents of the subsidence-prone areas? ETV Bharat investigated to find out.

Panic grips Harishpur

In the dead of night in July 2020, the residents of Harishpur village in Raniganj were jolted awake by a terrifying roar. They witnessed, in horror, as one brick-and-mortar house after another collapsed and crumbled into rubble.

In the middle of the night, the entire village found itself standing out in the open, beneath the starry sky. Somehow, everyone managed to take shelter at a temple located just outside the village. By then, 10 to 15 brick houses within the village had been reduced to dust.

The village vanished, swallowed up by the earth. Even the local office of the ruling party in the area had been obliterated by the subsidence. The residents demanded rehabilitation. Yet, years have passed, and rehabilitation remains elusive.

Three families were crammed together into a single ECL (Eastern Coalfields Limited) staff quarter—living conditions that were utterly unfit for human habitation. Ultimately, risking their very lives, the residents have returned to their village. They continue to live in those very houses—now riddled with cracks. As night falls, their panic intensifies; who knows when—or what—disaster might strike again? It is impossible to say.

Land Subsidence and Rehabilitation Project

In June 1997, the deputy director general of Mines Safety issued a notification stating that, as a consequence of coal mining operations, 146 mouzas (revenue villages) within the Raniganj coalfield region had become severely prone to land subsidence and were deemed hazardous. Among these, the urgent necessity for the rapid rehabilitation of residents across 139 mouzas (revenue villages) was highlighted.

A damaged building in Raniganj coal belt. (ETV Bharat)

At that time, Haradhan Roy—the then-CPM MP from Asansol—asserted that the entire financial burden of this rehabilitation must be borne by ECL (Eastern Coalfields Limited). In that same year, he filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, acting on the Supreme Court's directives, the Ministry of Coal formulated a comprehensive rehabilitation master plan in 1999 and announced an allocation of ₹2,400 crore. According to the plan, ECL was to provide the funding, while the ADDA (Asansol Durgapur Development Authority) was entrusted with the responsibility for its implementation. During the Left Front era—under the leadership of the then-MP Bansagopal Chowdhury—work on this project was scheduled to commence.