ETV Bharat / state

Rangoli Dispute Turns Fatal, One Killed And Another Injured In A Clash

Durg: In a shocking incident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, Diwali and Govardhan Puja celebrations were marred by violence, with a minor dispute leading to a stabbing. A man was killed in the Telhanala Colony under the Khursipar police station limits following an argument over a rangoli.

The dispute started when Mangal Singh and Tushar Verma reportedly rode their bike over a rangoli drawn by the niece of Ravindra and Rajesh in front of their home. This triggered a heated argument between the two parties, and it escalated out of control.