Rangoli Dispute Turns Fatal, One Killed And Another Injured In A Clash

What began as a small quarrel over a Diwali rangoli in Bhilai’s Khursipar area turned into a deadly altercation leaving one dead and another injured.

Durg Murder
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 22, 2025 at 9:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Durg: In a shocking incident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, Diwali and Govardhan Puja celebrations were marred by violence, with a minor dispute leading to a stabbing. A man was killed in the Telhanala Colony under the Khursipar police station limits following an argument over a rangoli.

The dispute started when Mangal Singh and Tushar Verma reportedly rode their bike over a rangoli drawn by the niece of Ravindra and Rajesh in front of their home. This triggered a heated argument between the two parties, and it escalated out of control.

According to the police, both Mangal and Tushar returned to the spot armed with knives, sparking off a violent confrontation. Ravindra and Rajesh allegedly snatched the knives from the duo and attacked them, following which Mangal Singh died on the spot. The police say that Tushar Verma sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sukhnandan Rathore confirmed that both Ravindra and Rajesh have been arrested. “We have detained the accused and are questioning residents in the area. The investigation is ongoing, and more details may come to light,” he said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, turning what should have been a day of celebration into one of mourning.

