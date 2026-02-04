Range Rovers For Nitish Kumar's Convoy, Bihar Govt Buys 4 Such SUVs
Sources said Range Rovers are being included in Nitish Kumar's convoy for security reasons and each costs around Rs 2.5 crore.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy will soon have a new look with the inclusion of bulletproof Range Rover SUVs, similar to those used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Bihar government has decided to strengthen the CM's security further and plans to purchase four Range Rover SUVs. Each SUV is priced at around Rs 2.5 crore and the government will spend around Rs 11 crore on these vehicles.
Currently, the CM's convoy includes a Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle worth Rs 50 lakh, which Kumar uses for travel within Patna and when traveling outside the city, he uses a Tata Safari.
A bulletproof Range Rover SUV is considered important from the security point of view and such vehicle is also part of the PM's convoy, and used by several CMs.
In his early days, Kumar used an Ambassador car. He used this vehicle for a long time but due to maintenance problems, he started using a Tata Safari for longer journeys. Later, this vehicle was made bulletproof. However, in the era of battery-powered vehicles, the CM included the Hyundai Ioniq 5 car in his convoy, trying to send a message of pollution control. It was at an EV exhibition in Patna that he liked the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car and decided to purchase it. This car was priced at around Rs 50 lakh.
Among the four Range Rover SUVs, one will be part of the CM's convoy and two SUVs may be allotted to the Deputy Chief Ministers, a source said. State transport minister, Shravan Kumar, said decisions regarding security arrangements for the PM and the CM are made based on their security needs.
The minister said he didn't have information about purchasing four Range Rover SUVs but said if someone needs security, arrangements should be made accordingly. "When it comes to the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister, they should be provided adequate security. I don't have information on how many SUVs will be provided," he said.
Bulletproof Range Rover is considered appropriate for VVIP movement. Key features of the Range Rover are its strong body and multi-layer armour, bullet-resistant glass, and blast protection technology. It also includes features like an advanced communication system, satellite phone support, night vision, and a 360-degree camera. Also, it offers several features to reduce fatigue during long journeys. Along with security, it is unparalleled in terms of comfort. It offers luxurious seating, multi-zone climate control, a soundproof cabin, and a smooth ride quality.
Range Rovers are being included in the CM's convoy for security reasons, said a source. MLC Sachchidanand Rai and JDU MLA Amarendra Pandey also own Range Rovers.
Vehicles Used By Some CMs
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath uses a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d and sometimes a Toyota Land Cruiser while Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav uses a Toyota Innova Crysta. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee uses a white SUV or a sedan. For security reasons, her convoy includes bulletproof vehicles and a Ford Endeavour has been part of her convoy as the Bengal CM tries to maintain simplicity while prioritising security.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu often uses luxury SUVs like the BMW X5 and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann uses a Honda Civic.
