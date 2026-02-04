ETV Bharat / state

Range Rovers For Nitish Kumar's Convoy, Bihar Govt Buys 4 Such SUVs

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy will soon have a new look with the inclusion of bulletproof Range Rover SUVs, similar to those used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bihar government has decided to strengthen the CM's security further and plans to purchase four Range Rover SUVs. Each SUV is priced at around Rs 2.5 crore and the government will spend around Rs 11 crore on these vehicles.

Currently, the CM's convoy includes a Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle worth Rs 50 lakh, which Kumar uses for travel within Patna and when traveling outside the city, he uses a Tata Safari.

A bulletproof Range Rover SUV is considered important from the security point of view and such vehicle is also part of the PM's convoy, and used by several CMs.

In his early days, Kumar used an Ambassador car. He used this vehicle for a long time but due to maintenance problems, he started using a Tata Safari for longer journeys. Later, this vehicle was made bulletproof. However, in the era of battery-powered vehicles, the CM included the Hyundai Ioniq 5 car in his convoy, trying to send a message of pollution control. It was at an EV exhibition in Patna that he liked the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car and decided to purchase it. This car was priced at around Rs 50 lakh.

Among the four Range Rover SUVs, one will be part of the CM's convoy and two SUVs may be allotted to the Deputy Chief Ministers, a source said. State transport minister, Shravan Kumar, said decisions regarding security arrangements for the PM and the CM are made based on their security needs.