ETV Bharat / state

Rangasamy Sworn In As Puducherry CM For 5th Time, Amid Shock At Tamil Nationalist Song Getting Relegated To 3rd Place

Puducherry: All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader N Rangasamy was sworn in today as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the fifth time. In a ceremony conducted with great simplicity, controversy blew up with the relegation of the song of Tamil nationalism, Tamil Thai Vazhthu (Invocation to Tamil Mother), to third place.

Rangasamy first became Puducherry CM in 2001, representing the Congress. He assumed the office for a second time in 2006; returned as CM in 2011 after founding the AINRC; secured a fourth term in 2021; and has now become the CM for the fifth time.

In the recently concluded Legislative Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Puducherry, voting for all 30 constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9, with a voter turnout of 89.87 per cent, the highest in history. The results were declared on May 4.

Requiring 16 seats to form government, the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured victory in 18 seats to retain power. While the AINRC won 12 seats, the BJP won 4, while the AIADMK and Jose Charles Martin's Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK) secured one seat each.

Following the elections, Rangasamy was elected as the leader of the AINRC legislative party, while Namassivayam was chosen to represent the BJP. After preliminary discussions regarding the number of Cabinet berths to be allocated to the BJP, the alliance bid for power.

To facilitate the formation of the new government, Rangasamy submitted his resignation letter to Lieutenant-Governor Kailashnathan. At a meeting of the NDA parties yesterday evening held in the presence of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Rangasamy was unanimously elected as the alliance leader, with the BJP, AIADMK, and LJK submitting their letters of support for Rangasamy.