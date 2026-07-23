ETV Bharat / state

Consumer Panel In Telangana Asks Railways To Refund Ticket, Pay Compensation To Elderly For Cancelled Trains

Consumer commission expressed dissatisfaction over the attitude to Railways in refunding the ticket ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Commission has expressed dissatisfaction with the attitude of the South Central Railway officials who troubled a senior citizen by not refunding the ticket money even though the trains were cancelled due to heavy rains and floods.

The commission has ordered the Railways to refund the ticket money to him and also pay compensation.

NK Ganapathy (70) from Kapra area of ​​Hyderabad went to Tamil Nadu in December 2023.

He had booked three train tickets to Tirunelveli. However, the trains were cancelled due to heavy rains and floods in that area.

Later, after spending lot of money, Ganapathy returned to Hyderabad on December 22.

When he tried to get a refund, the officials refused. He then approached the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission for justice.