Consumer Panel In Telangana Asks Railways To Refund Ticket, Pay Compensation To Elderly For Cancelled Trains
Commission expressed dissatisfaction on the attitude of the Railway officials who troubled a senior citizen by not refunding the ticket money
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Commission has expressed dissatisfaction with the attitude of the South Central Railway officials who troubled a senior citizen by not refunding the ticket money even though the trains were cancelled due to heavy rains and floods.
The commission has ordered the Railways to refund the ticket money to him and also pay compensation.
NK Ganapathy (70) from Kapra area of Hyderabad went to Tamil Nadu in December 2023.
He had booked three train tickets to Tirunelveli. However, the trains were cancelled due to heavy rains and floods in that area.
Later, after spending lot of money, Ganapathy returned to Hyderabad on December 22.
When he tried to get a refund, the officials refused. He then approached the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission for justice.
A bench comprising Commission Chairperson CH Lathakumari, members Madhavi and Katyayani, which heard the case, made interesting observations.
It stated that during natural disasters like floods, the first priority of a passenger is to save the lives and reach home safely
It was a deficiency in railway service to refuse refunds and make passengers go around offices in the name of rules.
It ordered that the ticket amount of Rs 5,955, along with 8 percent interest from the date of booking, be paid to the victim.
The panel also said that Rs 15,000 should be paid as compensation for bothering the elderly person and Rs 10,000 should be paid as case costs.
It warned the Railways to pay this amount within 45 days, otherwise the panel would have to impose an additional interest of 12 percent.
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