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Rangareddy Consumer Commission Slaps Fine Of Rs 3 Lakh On SBI For Misplacing Home Loan Borrower's Original Documents

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to pay Rs 3 lakh to a borrower after it misplaced his original property documents he had deposited as collateral for a home loan.

The Commission also asked the bank to pay Rs 20,000 to the complainant towards litigation cost. B Venkatesham, a resident of Bongulur in Ibrahimpatnam, had availed a home loan of Rs 5 lakh from SBI's Adibatla branch.

As additional security for the loan, he had deposited the original sale deed and link documents of a 194-square-yard plot in Bairamalguda owned by his relative, M Anjaiah. Venkatesham repaid the loan in full in March, 2022 and was issued a 'no dues' certificate.

However, when he asked the bank officials to return the original property documents, the latter, citing the original papers were lost, gave him certified copies of the documents.