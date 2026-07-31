Rangareddy Consumer Commission Slaps Fine Of Rs 3 Lakh On SBI For Misplacing Home Loan Borrower's Original Documents
The Commission held SBI accountable for failing to safeguard the original documents and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on it towards litigation cost.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to pay Rs 3 lakh to a borrower after it misplaced his original property documents he had deposited as collateral for a home loan.
The Commission also asked the bank to pay Rs 20,000 to the complainant towards litigation cost. B Venkatesham, a resident of Bongulur in Ibrahimpatnam, had availed a home loan of Rs 5 lakh from SBI's Adibatla branch.
As additional security for the loan, he had deposited the original sale deed and link documents of a 194-square-yard plot in Bairamalguda owned by his relative, M Anjaiah. Venkatesham repaid the loan in full in March, 2022 and was issued a 'no dues' certificate.
However, when he asked the bank officials to return the original property documents, the latter, citing the original papers were lost, gave him certified copies of the documents.
Venkatesham then approached the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission, alleging negligence on the part of the bank. During the hearing, SBI told the Commission that it had lodged a police complaint over the missing documents and had provided certified copies of the property documents to Venkatesham as an alternative.
The bank argued that the property belonged to Anjaiah, who was not the complainant, and therefore Venkatesham was not entitled to compensation. But, rejecting the contention, the Commission observed that the home loan account was in Venkatesham's name and that he was fully entitled to seek the return of the original documents he had submitted as collateral.
Holding SBI accountable for its failure to safeguard the documents, the Commission ordered the bank to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation along with Rs 20,000 towards litigation expenses.
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