ETV Bharat / state

Rangaraya Medical College Alumni Help Build Mother & Child Hospital In Kakinada

Kakinada: They are doctors of great renown at home and abroad. Yet, regardless of the fame they achieved, they never forgot their roots. They wished to give back to Rangaraya Medical College, where they studied medicine, and to the Kakinada Government General Hospital, which instilled a spirit of service in them.

They resolved to build a hospital that would provide reassurance and care to thousands of mothers, which is taking shape as the state-of-the-art Ramkana-Bollineni Venkamma & Ramanayya Mother and Child Hospital, built for Rs 98 crore. Preparations are underway for its inauguration by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu soon.

The Kakinada Government General Hospital, affiliated with Rangaraya Medical College, receives up to 2,500 patients daily. Among them, approximately 300 seek maternity services, and around 25 deliveries take place each day. The department faces high patient volume and a shortage of beds.

To provide a permanent solution to this issue, about 250 alumni who studied at Rangaraya Medical College stepped forward and participated in this initiative through the Rangaraya Medical College Alumni Association (RAMCOSA) and Rangaraya Medical College Alumni Association of North America (RAMKANA).

Dr Kalidindi Vishnu Varma, chairman of the RAMKANA Trust Board, consulted with fellow alumni and initiated the construction of the maternal and child health hospital building in September 2023. The construction cost of the four-story building was Rs 71 crore, of which Rs 60 crore was donated by the alumni, and the remaining amount was provided by the government. Additionally, medical equipment worth Rs 27 crore is set to be provided.

As Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, founder and MD of KIMS Hospitals and an alumnus, was the primary donor, the facility was named the RAMKANA-Bollineni Venkamma Ramanayya Maternal and Child Health Hospital, incorporating the names of RAMKANA as well as his parents.