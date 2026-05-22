Telangana's Ranga Reddy District POCSO Court Sets Record, Secures Conviction In 150 Cases In 2 Years
Justice Padmavathi, who assumed charge as the POCSO Court Judge two years ago, expedited the pace of trials, providing swift hearings and strict punishments.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: A special fast-track court in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana has set a record by securing convictions in 150 child sexual abuse cases in just two years, reflecting an intensified effort to deliver speedy justice for victims under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
As incidents of child sexual abuse continue to rise across the state, officials note that many accused individuals are often familiar to the victims, including relatives, neighbours, or acquaintances. Against this troubling backdrop, the POCSO fast-track court has imposed stringent punishments intended to deter crimes against children and reinforce public confidence in the justice system.
The POCSO Act, enacted in 2012, provides stronger legal safeguards for children and ensures speedy investigation and trial of sexual abuse offences. To accelerate the disposal of such sensitive cases, special POCSO and fast-track courts were established across districts.
Officials said that the remarkable conviction record in Ranga Reddy district has been achieved under the leadership of Justice Padmavathi, who assumed charge as the POCSO court judge two years ago. Since then, the pace of trials has increased significantly, providing swift hearings, strict punishments, and substantial compensation support to victims.
The Judge has ordered natural life imprisonment (until the last breath) in 10 cases, and life sentences in 15 cases. In 52 cases, the sentence awarded by the judge ranged from 10-20 years in jail.
Apart from sentencing the accused, the court has also focused on victim rehabilitation. Over Rs 3 crore compensation has been sanctioned to support the victims' recovery and welfare. Directions are being issued regularly to the District Legal Services Authority to ensure the timely disbursement of compensation.
Legal experts say the court’s swift disposal rate and strict sentencing pattern send a strong message against crimes targeting children, strengthening faith among victims and their families in the judicial process.
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