ETV Bharat / state

Telangana's Ranga Reddy District POCSO Court Sets Record, Secures Conviction In 150 Cases In 2 Years

Hyderabad: A special fast-track court in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana has set a record by securing convictions in 150 child sexual abuse cases in just two years, reflecting an intensified effort to deliver speedy justice for victims under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As incidents of child sexual abuse continue to rise across the state, officials note that many accused individuals are often familiar to the victims, including relatives, neighbours, or acquaintances. Against this troubling backdrop, the POCSO fast-track court has imposed stringent punishments intended to deter crimes against children and reinforce public confidence in the justice system.

The POCSO Act, enacted in 2012, provides stronger legal safeguards for children and ensures speedy investigation and trial of sexual abuse offences. To accelerate the disposal of such sensitive cases, special POCSO and fast-track courts were established across districts.

Officials said that the remarkable conviction record in Ranga Reddy district has been achieved under the leadership of Justice Padmavathi, who assumed charge as the POCSO court judge two years ago. Since then, the pace of trials has increased significantly, providing swift hearings, strict punishments, and substantial compensation support to victims.