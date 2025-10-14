ETV Bharat / state

Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs For Phase-II Of Bihar Polls Completed

People attend a demonstration on the use of EVM and VVPAT machines during a voter awareness drive in Bihar. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said the first randomisation of EVM-VVPATs for phase-II of the Bihar Assembly polls has been completed.

The poll panel also informed that the lists regarding randomised EVM-VVPATs have been shared with the political parties.

In a communique, the ECI said, "As per the directions of the ECI, the District Election Officers (DEO) of all the 20 districts of Bihar going to elections in Phase-II have completed the first randomization of EVM-VVPATs, which had passed the First Level Checking (FLC) on October 13, 2025.

The first randomisation was done through the EVM Management System (EMS) by the DEOs in the presence of the representatives of national and state-recognised political parties, it said.

The poll panel said after the first randomisation, a total of 53,806 Ballot Units (BUs), 53,806 Control Units (CUs) and 57,746 VVPATs were randomly allotted to the 122 Assembly constituencies having 45,388 polling stations.

"Constituency-wise lists of randomized EVMs and VVPATs were shared with the representatives of all national and state-recognised political parties at the respective district headquarters," it said.