Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs For Phase-II Of Bihar Polls Completed
Published : October 14, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said the first randomisation of EVM-VVPATs for phase-II of the Bihar Assembly polls has been completed.
The poll panel also informed that the lists regarding randomised EVM-VVPATs have been shared with the political parties.
In a communique, the ECI said, "As per the directions of the ECI, the District Election Officers (DEO) of all the 20 districts of Bihar going to elections in Phase-II have completed the first randomization of EVM-VVPATs, which had passed the First Level Checking (FLC) on October 13, 2025.
The first randomisation was done through the EVM Management System (EMS) by the DEOs in the presence of the representatives of national and state-recognised political parties, it said.
The poll panel said after the first randomisation, a total of 53,806 Ballot Units (BUs), 53,806 Control Units (CUs) and 57,746 VVPATs were randomly allotted to the 122 Assembly constituencies having 45,388 polling stations.
"Constituency-wise lists of randomized EVMs and VVPATs were shared with the representatives of all national and state-recognised political parties at the respective district headquarters," it said.
The ECI said these EVMs and VVPATs will be stored in the respective Assembly strong room in the presence of the representatives of national and recognised regional political parties.
After finalization of the list of contesting candidates, the list of first randomized EVMS and VVPATs will be shared with all the contesting candidates, it added.
The elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases. The first schedule will be held on November 6 and November 11. The results will be out on November 14.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA secured 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan obtained 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party by winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) bagged 43 seats.
