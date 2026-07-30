ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Zoo Achieves First Successful Artificial Incubation Of 18 Peacock Chicks

Ranchi: The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ormanjhi, Jharkhand, has successfully hatched 18 peacock chicks through artificial incubation for the first time. The zoo successfully facilitated the birth of baby cobras through artificial incubation. It is a step toward scientific breeding and conservation efforts.

Zoo veterinarian Dr Om Prakash Sahu said the artificial incubation technique ensured the safe hatching of the eggs and improved the survival rate of the chicks. He added that the initiative would strengthen future scientific breeding and management programmes for birds.

The entire incubation process was carried out under the guidance of Zoo Director Jabbar Singh, with Biologist Partha Sarathi Mondal overseeing every stage of the project. From selecting the eggs to monitoring temperature and humidity throughout incubation, as well as caring for the newly hatched chicks, the process was conducted according to scientific standards.